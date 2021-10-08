Spectators at indoor sport venues in Delta must show proof of vaccination

Updated requirements for those taking part in — or watching — sports were released by the city on Oct. 5

The City of Delta has released an updated list of provincial vaccine requirements for those taking part in — or watching — sports.

According to an Oct. 5 press release, the updated requirements, provided by viaSport as part of its Return to Sport 2.0, are current as of Sept. 29, however may change at any time due to evolving public health protocols.

Proof of vaccination is not required for adults and youth taking part in or watching sports outdoors, or for youth (ages 21 and under) and their adult supervisors — including coaches, officials, team managers and volunteers — participating in indoor sport programming.

However, adults participating with youths in a sport activity, as well as youths taking part in sport programming primarily intended for adults, are required to show proof of vaccination.

Proof of vaccination is also required for all players, coaches, managers, officials and volunteers involved in adult (22 and over) indoor sports, including — but not limited to — league indoor soccer, masters swim group, drop-in hockey and badminton.

Those requirements apply in all indoor sport venues, including arenas, ice rinks, gyms and pools. Further, facilities may implement stricter requirements at their discretion, according to the Oct. 5 press release.

The proof of vaccination requirement does not apply to public skating or public swims.

Meanwhile, spectators aged 12 and over will be required to show proof of vaccination for all ticketed and non-ticketed sport events with more than 50 people.

For example, everyone attending North Delta Minor Hockey Association games at Sungod Arena or the North Delta Recreation Centre through to Jan. 31, 2022 will be required to show either a QR code on their phone or printable proof of vaccination from the B.C. government website at the front door prior to entry.

NDMHA president Rob Reid laid out the new safety procedures and protocols in an email to members Oct. 4, noting masks are still required to be worn by anyone entering the arena (including players, coaches, referees and managers), and spectators must wear masks at all times.

Entrance will only be permitted five minutes before game time, and doors will be closed roughly five minutes after games start — no in/out privileges.

As well, attendees must leave the venues immediately so stands are empty five minutes after games are over, to allow the next group to enter. Parents are asked to wait for their players either in their cars, outside the venues or by the player exit doors.

“There will be zero tolerance for any verbal, physical assaults, aggression towards our volunteers manning the entrance. Zero! Police will be called and you will be banned from the arenas and any future games. This applies to visiting teams and their guests along with our members of NDMHA and their guests,” Reid wrote.

“This is not the place to make a political statement, this is your son’s/daughter’s game. Please remember you are representing North Delta Minor Hockey Association and respect these orders and volunteers. This is not a NDMHA request, this is a provincial/City of Delta requirement. This allows us to watch our players on the ice in person.”



