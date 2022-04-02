(B.C. Transportation)

(B.C. Transportation)

Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

20-40 centimetres is expected from Sunday night to Tuesday

A weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

The warning states the potentional for heavy snow from Sunday (April 3) night to Tuesday (April 5).

Twenty to 40 centimetes of snow is expected across higher elevations, impacting travel restrictions and reducing visibility.

Environment Canada warms that when driving in the mountains, the weather can change suddenly, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Construction is still taking place on the Coquihalla Highway as well to repair the highway from November’s flooding.

Drive with caution and keep updated with the weather before travelling.

READ MORE: COVID-19 outbreaks at two North Okanagan care homes

READ MORE: Silk map of Western Ukraine displayed at Okanagan College

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coquihalla HighwayWeather

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leader gets a shot at a seat in April 30 byelection
Next story
First B.C. cruise ship port call cancelled due to maintenance changes

Just Posted

Pickleball player Greg Grasher at South Surrey Recreation Centre in 2017. (File photo: Aaron Hinks)
Surrey pickleball, hockey tourneys get most Sport Tourism Grants among first bids for 2022

Marianna Volynets places a vinok, a traditional Ukrainian wreath, on a woman’s head during the ‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ in White Rock Saturday morning (April 2, 2022). (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘Peace Walk for Ukraine’ draws hundreds in White Rock

Police and ambulance vehicles in 12600-block of 97 Avenue in Surrey on Friday afternoon, April 1. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Surrey shooting victim dies, IHIT called in

Heroin and cocaine from a safe supply being handed out to drug users by the Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users, Drug User Liberation Front and Moms Stop the Harm to mark International Overdose Awareness Day, are displayed in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. British Columbia’s chief coroner says at least 1,011 people died from suspected illicit drug overdoses from January to June, the highest death toll recorded in the first six months of a calendar year during the province’s overdose crisis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Drug users group fights City of Surrey’s ‘discriminatory’ cancellation of business licence