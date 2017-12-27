Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

A special weather statement is in effect for the Central, South and North Okanagan, as well as the Fraser Valley.

RELATED: SUV down embankment in West Kelowna

Environment Canada is forecasting 2 to 4 centimetres of snow overnight with 5 to 10 cm of snow forecast for Thursday — especially in the regions of the Similkameen, Okanagan, Arrow-Slocan and West Kootenay.

Arctic air over the Interior combine with moisture advancing from the Pacific is cause for this recent snowfall.

Snow and icy conditions are causing havoc on the roads. Kamloops RCMP are informing drivers Highway 5 is closed southbound near the Inks Lake turnoff after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side.

It is unknown at this time how long the highway will remain closed.

Travel is not being advised due to poor road conditions

A special weather statement is also in place for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt – and for Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass.

RELATED: Police warn drivers to slow down amidst multiple accidents

About 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected to fall overnight and another 10 to 15 cm on Thursday. Environment Canada is anticipating the risk of freezing rain on Thursday afternoon, near Hope.

RELATED: Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan regions can expect the snow to continue to fall into Friday.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke
Next story
Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Just Posted

Special weather statement for B.C. Interior

Both the Fraser Valley and the Okanagan can anticipate up to 10 cm overnight

Langley ice rink gets green upgrade

A provincial grant will partially fund a heat pump.

Police release sketch of suspect in South Surrey assault

Earl Marriott student reported she was grabbed Dec. 21

LIST: Surrey’s upcoming Christmas tree chipping fundraisers, bottle drives

Chip-in for community causes this new year and recycle your tree, bottles

Unsolved Cloverdale armed robbery Crime Stoppers’ ‘Crime of the Week’

Man allegedly robbed Cloverdale convenience store at knifepoint in November

Top 10 videos of 2017

Watch the top viewed Black Press videos in B.C. for this year

Everett embarrasses Giants 11-0

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses worst-ever Vancouver loss

Canada shuts out Slovakia at IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship

Kelowna Rockets captain earns one assist

Pedestrian sent to hospital with ‘critical’ injuries after being struck by Canada Post truck

Reports say the person was hit by a Canada Post truck

Petition gets 5,000 signatures and counting

Petition against 8 Peaks proposal in Blue River still gaining traction

Fire displaces Aldergrove family of eight

The pre-Christmas fire has sent the family looking for new lodgings.

Golden Ears park closed due to snow, ice

Icy road conditions have closed the park in Maple Ridge indefinitely

Young victims of Oak Bay homicide were ‘lively, energetic and silly girls’

Friends close to the family have identified the dead as 6-year-old Chloe and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens near Revelstoke

A collision has closed Highway 1 and there is no detour available

Most Read