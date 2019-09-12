Special Olympics BC requests space at Surrey schools for sleeping quarters during games

Special Olympics BC is requesting the Surrey school district provide space in two or three high schools to use as sleeping quarters for visiting athletes when the summer games comes to the city in 2021.

During the Surrey Board of Education’s meeting on Wednesday (Sept. 11), trustees received a report for information about the 2021 Special Olympics BC Summer Games, which will be hosted in Surrey July 8 to 11, 2021.

Special Olympics BC is requesting the use of 120 classrooms in high schools for sleeping quarters for visiting athletes and coaches. It is also requesting access to the schools’ cafeteria/hub, change rooms, showers, washrooms, hallways and parking lots, according to the report.

The organization has also requested the district’s hourly rental fee for the spaces needed be waived.

The report says Special Olympics BC has agreed to cover all “hard” costs, including set up, take down, custodial, security and openings and closings. It also says the organization will use a professional caterer, but no access to the kitchens will be provided.

The City of Surrey, according to the report, has “supported SOBC’s 2021 plans by offering facilities where events will be held at no cost.”

The district’s facility rentals teams will work with both SOBC and school principals “to ensure that the use of district space meets the needs of all parties involved.” The reports says that staff expects the details to be finalized in the fall of 2020.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

