Special ‘Night to Shine’ prom planned in Surrey sponsored by Tim Tebow Foundation

SURREY — A foundation in the name of American athlete Tim Tebow is behind a special “Night to Shine” prom coming to a Surrey church in February.

The red-carpet event is designed for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

Horizon Church, on 66A Avenue in East Newton, will host one of more than 500 similar events happening in 16 countries around the world, simultaneously, on the night of Friday, Feb. 9.

“This is the first time the prom will be held in Surrey,” Craig Millar, lead pastor at the church, told the Now-Leader.

“It came to Canada for the first time last year, and now there are five of them. This is the first in the Lower Mainland.”

The events are sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, founded by the former NFL quarterback and current pro baseball player with the New York Mets organization.

Up to 75 guests are expected to attend the special prom at Horizon Church, Millar said.

“We’re at 45 right now,” he said Thursday. “We also have close to 150 volunteers signed up already.”

Guests and volunteers can register on the Surrey event website, nighttoshine.ca.

The foundation supplies host churches with decorations, gifts for guests and event planning help.

”Every guest of Night to Shine enters this complimentary event on a red carpet complete with a warm welcome from a friendly crowd and paparazzi,” explains a press release sent by Horizon Church.

“Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favours for each honored guest, a Respite Room for parents and caretakers and, of course, a dance floor… all leading up to the moment when each guest is crowned king or queen of the prom.”

Since the prom concept was launched in 2015, the foundation has financed the events to the tune of $3.5 million, according to the release.

“Night to Shine is my favourite night of the year!” Tebow stated in the release. “It’s also a favourite night for thousands and thousands of kings and queens all over the world that we crown at the end of this prom. Every town, every village, every state, and every country needs to host a Night to Shine for their special-needs community.

“It’s a time in which people can work together and be a part of something significant and life-changing – and be blessed in the process. It’s about being a part of one team, God’s team.”

Sponsors of the event in Surrey include Horizon Church, Parisian Premia Events, Boss Limousines, Simply Style mobile hair design, Production Elements Services, Forever Captured photo booth rentals, In Between Dreams Weddings and Elegant Artistry.



