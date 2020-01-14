FILE – Puppies rescued by a BC Wildfire crew in 2018. (BC Wildfire)

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

The SPCA is urging the province to include pets as it overhauls its emergency management legislation this year.

In a Tuesday news release, BC SPCA said the past few years of wildfires and floods, both in B.C. and abroad, have shown a need to include domestic animals.

“The devastating reports from Australia, where more than a billion animals are estimated to have died as a result of bushfires, are a somber reminder that both humans and animals are extremely vulnerable during a disaster,” said chief prevention and enforcement officer Marcie Moriarty.

Current emergency management legislation does not require local officials to include domestic animals as part of their plans.

The SPCA believes this leads to more animals killed, more pet owners refusing to evacuate because there’s nowhere for their pets to go, and pet owners returning to evacuated areas to save their pets.

In prior years, the SPCA has sent staff and resources to help pets and their owners during floods and wildfires. The province is accepting input on emergency management legislation until Jan. 31.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Oppal to deliver progress update on Surrey’s policing transition plan
Next story
False alarm at Ontario nuclear plant triggers thousands of orders of iodide pills

Just Posted

SNOW DAY: No school in Surrey, Delta; ‘avoid all but essential travel,’ transportation ministry says

Overnight snow storm

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

For Surrey mayors, voicing outrage over paroled convicts is a rite of passage

Victim’s relative told ‘Now-Leader’ Gary Jagur Singh is getting day parole at Surrey halfway house

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, assault suspect

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches tall, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

‘We will never get zero,’ Surrey school district staff says of portables

District expects to ‘level off’ number of portables ‘as early as 2021,’ but see an increase again by 2028

VIDEO: Questions of racism linger as Harry, Meghan step back

U.K. MP says royal rift shows that Britain still has a problem with ‘structural racism’

Meghan Markle visits women’s shelter in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to Canada as they step back from Royal Family

Transportation ministry asks Lower Mainland residents to stay home

All public schools and universities are closed

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

Most Read