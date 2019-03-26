SPCA seizes 54 animals from Vernon property

Animals weren’t receiving adequate care

  • Mar. 26, 2019 7:00 a.m.
  • News

A total of 46 horses, four dogs and four hogs were seized from a property in North Vernon this afternoon (March 25) when the SPCA responded to complaints the animals had been left unattended on the property and were not receiving adequate care.

“SPCA constables met with the owner of the animals earlier this month and issued a number of orders for changes that were required to relieve the distress of the animals,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the B.C. SPCA. “We have monitored the situation and requested daily documentation that the orders were being met.

“Unfortunately, we were not satisfied that the owner had made the necessary changes and sought a warrant to remove the animals.”

The issues of concern related to inadequate food, water and shelter.

Read more: BC SPCA to recommend charges in case involving 27 horses

The animals have been moved to undisclosed locations in the Okanagan, where they are being examined by veterinarians and receiving on-going care.

“All animals are dependent on their caregivers to provide them with the basic necessities. If we fail to do so, we are failing them,” said Drever. The SPCA investigation into the case continues.

Read more: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

The SPCA is accepting donations to support the cost of care for the seized animals at spca.bc.ca/give.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Is it a homicide? B.C. woman dies in hospital, seven months after being shot

Just Posted

Pollinator conservation area aims to save bees directly, and through education

Bees’ survival is challenged around the world, but action is being taken to help them in Langley

18 months conditional term for indecent caller

Incidents reported in Surrey, White Rock and Langley

Delta mosque holds silent prayer vigil for Christchurch victims

Event emphasized the importance of acceptance, solidarity in the wake of the attack on Muslim worshippers

Two boys, one man arrested after gunfire along Surrey highway

Surrey RCMP say no one was hurt in the incident, which is not believed to be connected to drug trade

A Surrey Mountie’s tale of reconciling her family’s history with the LGBTQ+ ‘purge’

PART TWO: Cpl. Sturko is spokeswoman of Surrey RCMP after her great uncle was ‘purged’ from the RCMP

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

The announcements lacked some key details, such as pricing of the TV service

Morneau unveils principles for Indigenous ownership in Trans Mountain pipeline

The controversial pipeline was bought by Ottawa last year

Refugee who sheltered Edward Snowden in Hong Kong arrives in Canada

Vanessa Rodel and her seven-year-old daughter Keana arrived in Toronto this week

New UMSCA trade deal getting a boost from Trump, business groups

The trade deal is designed to supplant the North American Free Trade Agreement

Trudeau says he, Wilson-Raybould had cordial conversation last week

Trudeau denies anything improper occurred regarding SNC-Lavalin and the PMO

SNC-Lavalin backtracks on CEO’s comments surrounding potential job losses

Top boss had said protecting 9,000 jobs should grant leniency

Pedestrian killed, two injured in three-vehicle crash in Coquitlam

Road closures in effect following collision

Sources say Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s conservative pick for high court

Wilson-Raybould said Monday “there was no conflict between the PM and myself”

First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

Spindle Whorl went missing over the weekend, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Most Read