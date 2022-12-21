FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

FILE - A woman holds an umbrella to shelter from the sun during a hot sunny day in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 18, 2022. Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961. It says that the four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

Spain records hottest year ever in 2022

4 hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015

Spain is about to conclude its hottest year on record, the nation’s weather service said Wednesday.

Spain’s national weather service said preliminary data indicates that 2022 will finish with average daily temperatures above 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) for the first time since records started in 1961.

The four hottest years on record for the southern European country have all come since 2015, it said.

The service adds that, even with recent rainfalls, Spain is also poised to record one of its driest years. Only 2005 and 2017 saw less rainfall at this point on the calendar.

Europe has suffered an exceptionally dry and hot year that has favored explosive wild fires, damaged crop yields and led to water restrictions. European authorities and experts link the extreme weather to climate change.

RELATED: 2021 was Kelowna’s driest year ever: Environment Canada

Climate changeEuropean Union

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST.: The Barra MacNeils are Canada’s Celtic Ambassadors
Next story
Extreme cold in southern B.C. after heavy snow creates travel chaos

Just Posted

Five-year-old McKinley (Ursula Maxwell-Lewis’s granddaughter) loves cooking and baking. (Photo submitted: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Coping in the Kitchen

Weeeeee! But seriously, it’s definitely not all been fun for motorists Tuesday, Dec. 20 as Surrey exchanged typical traffic congestion for a blanket of white. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Stay home, Surrey Mounties and firefighters advise after heavy snowfall

Andrew Hammond in net for Ottawa Senators in 2015. (File photo: Andre Ringuette)
Surrey’s ‘Hamburglar’ retires from hockey after 10-year pro career that almost never happened

Mandeep Nagra at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘I want to make things better,’ second-term Surrey councillor says

Pop-up banner image