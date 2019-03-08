South Surrey’s Parklander proceedings delayed

Parklander asks Supreme Court to set aside RTB decision

Supreme Court proceedings regarding a petition filed by the Parklander Motor and Trailer Court to overturn an Residential Tenancy Branch decision have been delayed.

James Whittaker was one of the residents who fought an eviction notice issued last year to the 36-site RV and mobile home park residents. The South Surrey property, located at 16323 8 Ave., is the latest to be eyed for redevelopment.

READ MORE: RV resident disputes eviction notice

Whittaker took his case to the RTB, which sided with his argument last June that his mobile home falls within the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Act – legislation which gives Whittaker more rights.

The Parklander filed a petition in the Supreme Court in August, asking the court to set aside the decision made by the RTB.

Whittaker and the Parklander were due in court March 7, but the proceedings were adjourned until May 9.

Previous story
Kelowna man starts fundraiser for the B.C. search and rescue amid funding concerns
Next story
Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Just Posted

Surrey, Delta ‘Kaur Project’ events will celebrate the stories of Sikh women this weekend

Storytelling initiative amplifies the voices of Sikh women

Women in Cloverdale: Jen Temple is a community cornerstone

Business powerhouse gives back to Cloverdale with all she has

South Surrey’s Parklander proceedings delayed

Parklander asks Supreme Court to set aside RTB decision

Surrey RCMP ask for help finding missing 56-year-old woman

Marie Eileen Cherpeta was last seen in the 14700-block of 104th Avenue at 6:30 a.m. on March 2

Sweet revenge for Tweedsmuir in 10-point win over Surrey rivals Holy Cross at provincials

Panthers now play in semi-final against the defending champs Friday at Langley Events Centre

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor alleged Fraser Health taxied homeless from Surrey, it’s International Women’s Day and more

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Most Read