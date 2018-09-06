File photo Police have confirmed activity in the Country Woods area of South Surrey Wednesday night was part of an Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigation, and that they are now seeking a murder suspect.

IHIT seeks man on murder charge in connection with 2017 Crescent Road shooting

South Surrey’s Country Woods neighbourhood site of search for suspect Wednesday night

The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that police activity in the 2700-block of Country Woods Road Wednesday night was part of an ongoing IHIT investigation.

Thursday afternoon IHIT followed up with a plea for public assistance in locating and arresting murder suspect Brandon Teixeira, 27, who they described as “believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety”.

Teixeira was charged Thursday with first degree murder in the death of Nicholas Kabra as a result of a shooting on Crescent Road on Oct. 23, 2017.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said the heavy police presence reported by Country Woods residents – who also described K9 officers searching properties – was in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Initially questioned about the incident, Surrey RCMP told media that it could have been a police dog training,

More to come…

