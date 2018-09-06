IHIT seeks man on murder charge in connection with 2017 Crescent Road shooting

The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that police activity in the 2700-block of Country Woods Road Wednesday night was part of an ongoing IHIT investigation.
Thursday afternoon IHIT followed up with a plea for public assistance in locating and arresting murder suspect Brandon Teixeira, 27, who they described as “believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety”.
Teixeira was charged Thursday with first degree murder in the death of Nicholas Kabra as a result of a shooting on Crescent Road on Oct. 23, 2017.
IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said the heavy police presence reported by Country Woods residents – who also described K9 officers searching properties – was in connection with the ongoing investigation.
Initially questioned about the incident, Surrey RCMP told media that it could have been a police dog training,
More to come…