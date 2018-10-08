South Surrey’s Bailey bridge replacement delayed due to ongoing discussions with city

Ministry of Transportation says more information should be available by the end of the year

The BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the replacement of South Surrey’s Bailey bridge is delayed due to on-going discussions with the City of Surrey.

Last October, the province announced that it would replace the Bailey bridge, which crosses the Nicomekl River on King George Boulevard, with a new steel “superstructure.”

“The new bridge will provide reliability for travellers and a longer lifespan,” October 2017 release notes. “And it will allow the ministry to remove the current 10,000 kg-weight restriction for vehicles using the crossing.”

The following month, the bridge replacement project was delayed because the ministry was waiting for environmental approval from the province.

Friday, the ministry confirmed to Peace Arch News that it “intends to move forward with the project,” and that more information should be available by the end of this year.

“The plan is still being discussed with the City of Surrey in light of their future, long-term transportation plan,” the ministry’s emailed statement read.

“We continue to monitor the structure to ensure it remains safe for the travelling public.”

The Bailey bridge has been operational since the early 1980s, according to the ministry.