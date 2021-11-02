UPDATE: South Surrey/White Rock neighbourhoods’ power restored

More than 7,500 affected by afternoon outage

More than 7,500 customers in South Surrey/White Rock were affected by power outages Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 2). (bchydro.com map)

UPDATE: Power was restored to the South Surrey/White Rock neighbourhoods as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to information at bchydro.com

(Original story below)

A pair of power outages has left more than 7,500 customers in South Surrey and a pocket of White Rock in the dark this afternoon (Nov. 2).

According to information at bchydro.com, the lights went out in the Grandview Corners and surrounding area – east of 152 Street, south of 28 Avenue, north of Russell Avenue and west of 168 Street – just before 3:15 p.m., affecting 2,705 customers. Another 4,936 customers south of 23A Avenue and west of Flower Road were hit by an outage just two minutes later.

As of 3:45 p.m., updates to the site indicated both outages were due to a “substation fault,” and power was expected to return by 4 p.m.


