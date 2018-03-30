South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg is new chair of Liberals’ Pacific Caucus. File photo

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg to chair federal Pacific Caucus

New role takes over from Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai, who resigned after Atwal controversy

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg has taken on a new – and influential – responsibility in Ottawa.

On Wednesday, he assumed duties as new Pacific Caucus chair for the Liberal party, a role formerly occupied by Surrey Centre MP Randeep Sarai, who resigned the position last month amid fallout from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s controversial trip to India.

The chair of the caucus – which includes all 18 Liberal MPs from B.C. – has a leadership role in shaping priorities to best voice issues of importance to B.C. constituents.

And as chair he will report regularly on those issues to the party’s national caucus, Hogg told Peace Arch News Thursday.

“I have developed a draft strategic plan to look at how we can influence policy and legislation coming forward and making sure we have a strong B.C. voice having an impact in Canada,” he said. “I think we can be, and have been, quite persuasive,” he added, noting that the higher number of B.C. MPs in Ottawa also adds weight to voicing issues from all regions of B.C.

He said he also sees the position as a chance to organize fact-finding meetings both in Ottawa and in B.C. to help bring forward issues – he noted B.C. residents’ keen interest in the environment as one of them – on a national level.

He is interested in co-ordinating B.C. MPs’ efforts with municipal governments’ and the provincial government, he added.

“We’re most effective when all three levels of government are involved,” he said.

Hogg, who was elected to the position by fellow caucus members last week, said he had been approached by colleagues who noted his recent three years’ experience as government caucus chair as a BC Liberal MLA in Victoria.

“It wasn’t something I’d sought to do. I spent some time thinking about it because I haven’t been here that long – but in the end I decided to put my name forward,” he said.

“I’m honoured that my colleagues have entrusted me with this.”

Sarai, who had been caucus chair since 2016, stepped down after taking sole responsibility when it was discovered that Jaspal Atwal – a Sikh extremist convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister in 1986 – had been invited to attend receptions with Trudeau in Mumbai and New Delhi.

In a Twitter announcement on Feb. 27, Sarai said that he was resigning as chair because he didn’t “want to distract from the good work of the Pacific Caucus.”

Hogg said he thought Sarai had been “an excellent chair” of the caucus, and that he had sought his counsel in preparing to assume his new duties.

“I’ve thanked Randeep on more than one occasion for his willingness to support me and assist me in taking over the role,” he said.

Previous story
Metro city destroys birder’s houses
Next story
Langley RCMP look for hit and run suspect

Just Posted

Antique and Collectible Show brought in hundreds of visitors at the Cloverdale Agriplex this weekend

Around 150 booths displaying all sorts of antiques and collectibles were on display during the show

Surrey’s SUPA society takes on autism

Organization hosts board sport events for children with autism

IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

Police watchdog looking for witnesses to incident that occured Friday afternoon

Finding Success: Culture in the era of reconciliation

Sharing First Nations culture is key, and Delta is looking at how it can support those teachings

White Rock BIA puts out call for vendors

Concerts at the Pier to be held at East Beach

Woodlands’ survivors promised $10,000 compensation by B.C. government

Woodlands found by investigation to be place of sexual, physical and psychological abuse

VIDEO: B.C. city celebrates biggest infrastructure project in its history

Over 100 million dollars and 10 years later, it’s finally here, and Victoria celebrated bridgemania

Star prospect Thatcher Demko backstops Canucks to win over Columbus in his NHL debut

Former Blue Jacket Jussi Jokinen has three points, helping Vancouver to 5-4 OT triumph

Four-year-old B.C. boy fighting for his life after developing blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital after developing a blood infection

Hundreds line Cambridge streets to honour Stephen Hawking

Some 500 guests had been invited to the private funeral at St. Mary the Great church

B.C. jogger’s lawsuit against 10-year-old cyclist dismissed

B.C. Supreme Court judge determined the girl and grandparents were not liable for the 2014 accident

Kyle Lowry calls B.C.-raised Steve Nash ‘one of the best playmakers’ ever

Victoria’s Nash will become a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Four Canadian diplomats expelled from Russia

Situation escalates over the alleged poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this month

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Most Read