South Surrey, White Rock homes among B.C.’s most expensive

A home at 2021 Indian Fort Dr. in South Surrey is ranked among the province’s 500 most expensive. (Google Streetview image)

A handful of Semiahmoo Peninsula homes are once again among the province’s top-valued residences.

According to a list released by BC Assessment on Tuesday (Jan. 4), the lowest ranking of four South Surrey/White Rock residences on the list of 500 sits at #498. Located at 2063 Indian Fort Dr., the $11,872,000 value is just under half that of the highest-valued local home –which happens to be that of one of its nearby neighbours.

Valued at $21,817,000 as of July 1,2021 (up from $18,016,000 the year previous), that five-bedroom 2021 Indian Fort Dr. home is ranked #61 on the list.

The next-highest value was given to another Ocean Park-area home, 2165 123 St. Built in 1992, the four-bedroom, seven-bath residence – #164 on the list, up from 228th last year – is valued at $16,633,000, an increase of just over $3 million from the year previous, when it was valued at $13,478,000.

The fourth Peninsula home to make the top-500 list is in White Rock, at 13616 Marine Dr. Valued at $12,793,000, the four-bedroom, seven-bath home is #392 on the list. Situation on 3.17 acres, its value increased by $2.3 million from the previous year’s assessment – which also bumped it up the rankings. Last year, the same home was ranked 483rd in the province.

In all four examples, the biggest jump in value was to the land. The White Rock residence was the only one among the four to show a slight decrease – of $89,000 – in the assessed value of its buildings.

The only other Surrey home to make the list is located on 4.593 acres at 3505 194 St.

It was valued at $14,696,000, an increase of just under $3 million from the previous year’s $11,928,000.

The Point Grey home of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson, at 3085 Point Grey Rd., once again topped the list, valued at $73.1 million.

The value of residential properties in B.C. increased by $2.44 trillion for 2022, according to the new data. Across the Lower Mainland, values went up between seven and 45 per cent.

– files from Katya Slepian

