South Surrey-White Rock Conservative candidate injured in fall

Kerry-Lynne Findlay taken to hospital as precaution after suffering gash to head

Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay was taken to hospital Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 8), after tripping on a stair as she left home to head to an event at Bakerview Park in South Surrey. (File photos)

Kerry-Lynne Findlay, the Conservative candidate for South Surrey-White Rock, was taken to hospital this afternoon (Sept. 8) as a precaution after suffering a “pretty scary-looking” cut to her head in a fall.

Campaign manager Fritz Radandt confirmed just after 2 p.m. that Findlay was “just dropped off at emergency” with a “giant gash on her head.”

She tripped on a step at home, while preparing to head to a meet-and-greet event with seniors at Bakerview Park in South Surrey.

Radandt said Findlay “seems to be OK… she was in a bit of pain but she was totally lucid.”

“But we just wanted to be sure.”

The meet-and-greet Findlay was headed to was organized by the local chapter of CARP as an opportunity for seniors to meet candidates in the upcoming election.

Radandt said members of Findlay’s team would attend in her absence.

Canada Election 2021Conservative Party of CanadaSurrey