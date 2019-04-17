South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce to host MP

Gordie Hogg to speak at ‘Coffee and Conversation’ event at Rotary Fieldhouse

The South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce is set to host local Member of Parliament Gordie Hogg Thursday morning at ‘Coffee and Conversation’ event.

The one-and-a-half hour session with the South Surrey-White Rock MP is scheduled for the Rotary Fieldhouse (2197 148 St.) from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Registration is required to attend. To sign up, call 604-536-6844, email events@sswrchamber.ca or visit the chamber’s online page.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter