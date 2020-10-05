Surrey South and Surrey-White Rock candidates in the provincial election have been invited to participate in an in-person and online forum on Oct. 15. (File photo)

South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce hosts election forum

Questions sought for candidates for Oct. 15 combined in-person and online meeting

The public is being invited to submit questions in advance – with a deadline of this Friday (Oct. 9) – for an all-candidates meeting for the upcoming provincial election, to be hosted by the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The combination in-person and live-streamed virtual meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will include candidates for the Surrey South and Surrey-White Rock ridings. Location of the physical meeting, as well as further details of the format are expected to be announced this week.

In Surrey South, the Oct. 24 election race is between incumbent BC Liberal Stephanie Cadieux, the BC NDP’s Pauline Greaves and BC Greens candidate Tim Ibbotson.

READ ALSO: Eight in the running for Surrey South, Surrey-White Rock MLA seats

In Surrey-White Rock (formerly held by recently-retired BC Liberal Tracy Redies) the seat is being contested by candidates Jason Bax (Libertarian), Trevor Halford (BC Liberal), Pixie Hobby (BC Greens), Megan Knight (Independent) and Bryn Smith (BC NDP).

Attendance of all the candidates, either virtually or in person, is yet to be confirmed.

READ ALSO: Final list shows 32 candidates for the nine Surrey-area ridings

In a media release, Chamber executive director Ritu Khanna noted the organization’s long history of hosting all-candidates forums for elections at every level of government, as a service to both the business community and residents in general.

“Although the pandemic has vastly changed the ways we can host an election forum, the objective remains vitally important,” she said.

The Chamber has also created a dedicated 2020 provincial election page on its website with links to the candidates and formal boundary maps for the two ridings, plus links on how and where to vote and information on other all-candidates forums scheduled in the community.

For more information, or to register to attend or submit questions for the meeting, visit the chamber’s website at sswrchamberofcommerce.ca


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Guilty plea expected in Penticton quadruple murder
Next story
BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Just Posted

Liberal leader say referendum on Surrey’s policing transition would be in first half of 2021

Surrey Councillor Doug Elford accuses Liberals of performing a ‘defecation on democracy’

Cloverdale Chamber to host all-candidates meeting Oct. 13

Virtual chinwag to be done via Zoom

Surrey RCMP shut Newton street on search warrant related to drug lab investigation

This is in the 8200-block of 124th Street

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 4

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

UPDATE: 7 deaths, 35 cases as Delta Hospital closed to admissions due to COVID-19 outbreak

18 patients and 17 staff tested positive since Fraser Health declared the outbreak on Sept. 16

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

‘Slayland’ rides at PNE for Halloween, with ‘outdoor haunted experience’ and more

Kids under 13 will be allowed entry, based on parental discretion

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Humpback carcass off coast of Vancouver Island identified as Hawkeye

Ship strikes take toll on whale populatin

Maple Ridge youth worker facing 15 child sex assault charges no-shows at trial

Warrant issued for arrest of Daniel Jon Olson

Winter 2021 classes at UFV will be mostly online

Little change from school’s fall setup, about 15 per cent of students have some face-to-face learning

Most Read