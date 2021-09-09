South Surrey-White Rock candidates talk taxes, health care, policing

Candidates to meet again at virtual forum on affordable housing planned Saturday

From right, NDP candidate June Liu and Liberal candidate Gordie Hogg speak to South Surrey and White Rock voters at a CARP candidates forum Thursday. (Aaron Hinks photo)

The Canadian Association of Retired People (CARP) held an all-candidates forum in South Surrey’s Bakerview Park Wednesday afternoon, however, only Liberal and NDP candidates attended the event.

At the start of the event, it was revealed that Conservative candidate Kerry-Lynne Findlay was unable to attend because she had a fall on the way to the park. Later that afternoon, a representative from her camp told Peace Arch News she sustained a “giant gash” on her head, and went to hospital as a precaution and “she seemed OK.”

The event organizer also noted the People’s Party of Canada candidate Gary Jensen would not be attending the event, however, no explanation was provided to attendees.

SEE ALSO: South Surrey-White Rock Conservative candidate injured in fall

Both NDP’s June Liu and Liberal Gordie Hogg shared a bit about their background and party platform prior to taking questions from the guests.

In one of the more animated moments of the forum, a man asked Hogg about a supposed Liberal goal of creating a capital gains tax on home sales. Hogg said he wasn’t sure how or where that rumour started, but it is something he heard before.

Hogg labelled it as “false news” and that a capital gains tax on home sales would be “totally devastating.”

Asked about the failures of long-term care, which resulted in thousands of deaths across the country, Liu said the NDP would create a national standard for both public and private long-term care facilities.

One participant asked Hogg how could he have faith in him when he has no faith in Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

“Hear, hear,” one attendee said.

Hogg shared a story of how he voted against his party on a particular bill and voted with Conservatives. He said that if elected, he has an obligation to voters to vote with the party when it comes to platform promises. That’s not the case for bills that are outside of the party promises, he indicated.

The event was also attended by Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaigners. The group used the event to not only collect signatures for a petition to force a referendum on the Surrey police issue, but to press candidates about RCMP and the Surrey Police Service.

Liu said while the policing issue is a municipal one, she said she supports a referendum because “people should always get a say.”

The role of the federal government in this instance, she added, is to advocate.

Hogg also supported the referendum.

South Surrey-White Rock candidates are to be questioned about their positions regarding affordable housing at an upcoming virtual forum scheduled Saturday (Sept. 11) at 2 p.m.

The event is being organized by the Peninsula Homeless to Housing Task Force (PH2H), a group committed to finding solutions to the housing and homeless crisis.

The focus of the event is to be on affordable inclusive housing and homelessness.

PH2H member Marie Sabine, who is helping promote the event but is not an organizer, said the issues relating to housing have only increased since the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said questions were sourced by stakeholders and non-profit groups in the area. PH2H members vetted the questions to remove duplicates or combined them.

Due to technological limits, only 200 people will be allowed to attend the virtual event.

To join the meeting, visit https://fraserhealth.zoom.us/j/68415975287?pwd=OUsyb3BVN0R3YjdUWFIxeURLTTFYQT09

Canadians go to the polls on Sept. 20.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada Election 2021