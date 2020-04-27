An employee at the South Surrey Walmart has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, the company confirmed. (Brenda Anderson photo)

South Surrey Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

Store associate last worked April 16; self-isolation protocols taking place: head office

An employee at the South Surrey Walmart has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

A representative of Walmart Canada’s head office in Ontario confirmed the news to Peace Arch News Monday afternoon, after an inquiry earlier in the day; PAN was first alerted to a possible positive case by someone associated with another employee at the South Surrey store, which is located at 2355 160 St.

“We are keeping the associate in our thoughts and wish them a speedy recovery,” Walmart corporate affairs manager Felicia Fefer said by email.

The employee last worked at the store on April 16, she added.

READ ALSO: As shelves empty, South Surrey shoppers say they're 'not panicking' over COVID-19

Associates identified as having been in close, prolonged contact with the employee in question have been directed to self-isolate “out of an abundance of caution.” As well, “regular, enhanced cleaning” of the store continues to take place, as do social-distancing measures.

“Rest assured, we will continue to take measures necessary to ensure the well-being of our customers and associates,” Fefer said.

There have been 50 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday across B.C., provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Monday, bringing the province’s overall total to 1,998.


