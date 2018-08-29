South Surrey’s Cheyenne Sekura died Feb. 22, after taking cocaine that a coroner determined had been laced with fentanyl; Brodie Clements died two months later, also from cocaine and fentanyl. (File photos)

South Surrey vigil aims to remember overdose victims, raise awareness

Candlelight event set to get underway at 7 p.m. Friday

A candlelight vigil to mark International Overdose Awareness Day is set for Friday evening at a South Surrey soccer field.

The 7:30 p.m. event at the South Meridian field – as with one planned in Vancouver for the same evening – is “to remember our loved ones who have succumbed to an ever-growing opioid overdose crisis and to bring awareness to those who have not.”

This year, the tragic toll has included two young South Surrey adults who died exactly two months apart. The deaths of Cheyenne Sekura in February and Brodie Clements in April were both attributed to fentanyl.

Their families shared their stories with Peace Arch News in June, in the hopes of shedding light on the crisis.

READ MORE: ‘My friends aren’t going to sell me stuff to hurt me’: South Surrey overdose victim

READ MORE: South Surrey overdose victim ‘had so much going for him’

Friday’s vigil is open to anyone interested in attending. Wristbands, pins and candles are to be handed out starting at 7 p.m., followed by candle-lighting and a moment of silence at 7:30 p.m.

Guest speakers, including Sources Community Resource Centre’s George Passmore, are to share a few words starting at 7:45 p.m.; closing words and an opportunity to network begin at 8:15 p.m.

The field is located at the corner of 163 Street and 12 Avenue.

