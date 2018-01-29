Surrey RCMP at the scene last Friday after a suspicious incident in a South Surrey home the night before. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey victims were mother and son: IHIT

Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood

Two people found dead following a South Surrey house fire Thursday were mother and son, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed.

Further information, however, will not be forthcoming, according to a tweet sent out at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Homicide investigators were called to a home in the 17400-block of 28B Street around 2 p.m. Jan. 25, shortly after firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a white, colonial-style, two-storey home.

“When the Surrey RCMP officers arrived to that scene, (two individuals inside) were found dead,” IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang told Peace Arch News Friday. “They looked through the scene, they assessed the bodies and they determined there was something suspicious going on.”

Identifying the victims in order to contact family and determine if the incident was a matter of public safety were priorities, Jang told PAN.

An IHIT tweet late Friday said the incident is “believed not random & public safety not a concern.”

Jang was not available to comment on Monday.

More to come…

Previous story
Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

Just Posted

South Surrey victims were mother and son: IHIT

Pair found dead Thursday after fire reported in Grandview Heights neighbourhood

Gordie Hogg sworn in as South Surrey-White Rock MP

Formal ceremony held Friday in Ottawa

Hundreds ring in the lunar new year at annual Spring Festival in Surrey

Sixth-annual Spring Festival Charity Gala delivers everything from comedy to opera

Delta sees increase in collisions, theft from autos

2017 statistics show reductions in most crime, except theft from auto and collisions

Drivers rant about ICBC deficit on social media

ICBC has forecasted a fiscal deficit of $1.3 billion this year

Rockers rally to raise $14K for fellow musician at ‘Music for Marion’ benefit concert

Abbotsford couple hit by health issues helped at event held at North Delta pub

Police continue to investigate Elephant Hill wildfire

The Elephant Hill wildfire is being determined as human caused and police are investigating

NAFTA survives key round: U.S. grumbles

With just eight weeks left in the current schedule of NAFTA talks, eyes today will be on U.S. trade czar, Robert Lighthizer.

UPDATED: Police seek cellphone video of fatal Vancouver nightclub fight

Police seek to identify who was in fight that killed 23-year-old nightclub worker Kalwinder Thind

Alleged Toronto serial killer buried dismembered victims’ remains in planter boxes: Cops

Toronto police say Bruce McArthur, a man they are calling an alleged serial killer, is now facing five first-degree murder charges

Canucks help fight stigma of addiction in new public awareness campaign

The Vancouver Canucks hockey team and the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions are joining together to combat stigma around substance use

WATCH: B.C. man captures images of large orca pod near Sechelt

Martin Michael got up close with photos and video of a pod of orcas this past weekend

Jones remains undefeated at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Two teams in Pool A are 3-0 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appear in court

The three men charged with murder in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Alberta man were in court in Kelowna

Most Read