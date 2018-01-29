South Surrey victims were mother and son: IHIT

Surrey RCMP at the scene last Friday after a suspicious incident in a South Surrey home the night before. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Two people found dead following a South Surrey house fire Thursday were mother and son, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has confirmed.

Further information, however, will not be forthcoming, according to a tweet sent out at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

#IHIT investigators have now identified the victims

in last week's #SouthSurreyBC house fire as a mother and son. No further details to provide. No media availability. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 29, 2018

Homicide investigators were called to a home in the 17400-block of 28B Street around 2 p.m. Jan. 25, shortly after firefighters responded to a report of a fire at a white, colonial-style, two-storey home.

“When the Surrey RCMP officers arrived to that scene, (two individuals inside) were found dead,” IHIT spokesman Cpl. Frank Jang told Peace Arch News Friday. “They looked through the scene, they assessed the bodies and they determined there was something suspicious going on.”

Identifying the victims in order to contact family and determine if the incident was a matter of public safety were priorities, Jang told PAN.

An IHIT tweet late Friday said the incident is “believed not random & public safety not a concern.”

Jang was not available to comment on Monday.

More to come…