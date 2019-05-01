Surrey RCMP arrested two people on the 700-block of 171 Street in South Surrey after finding suspected drugs and more than $27,000 in cash Monday evening. (Google image)

South Surrey vehicle stop results in fentanyl bust

More than $27,000 cash found in vehicle on 171 Street, police said

A tip from the public to the Surrey RCMP resulted in the seizure of $27,440 in cash and a package of suspected fentanyl in South Surrey Monday evening.

Surrey RCMP issued a news release Wednesday saying that officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the 700-block of 171 Street at approximately 8 p.m. Monday.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and impaired driving investigation, which led to both the driver and passenger being arrested.

During a search, Mounties found $27,440 in cash, a replica firearm, a conductive energy weapon, multiple cellphones, and a packaged bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl, the news release states.

“Once again the watchful eyes of community members have assisted us in an investigation,” Surrey RCMP operations officer Supt. Ed Boettcher said in the release. “Police alone cannot combat violent crime in Surrey, we encourage the public to continue to report any suspicious activity in our community.”

Both the driver and passenger were released from police custody on a “court process” and the investigation is ongoing, the release states.

In addition, a series of check stops conducted on April 27, where approximately 1,110 vehicles were stopped, resulted in a number of violations and charges under the Motor Vehicle Act, the release states.

In total, violations and investigations include one criminal impaired driving investigation, five 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions (IRP), one criminal charge for possession of a controlled substance, one charge for drive while prohibited, four three-day IRP, five cellphone violations, two violation tickets for no valid drivers licence, six violation tickets for drive contrary to restriction, one violation ticket for seatbelts and one violation for use of cannabis while operating a vehicle.

According to the release, addressing violent crime “remains a top priority” for the Surrey RCMP.

Anyone with information about suspicious or criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

