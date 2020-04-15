South Surrey torched-SUV case delayed by COVID-19

Court appearances for the five family members charged in connection with the August 2017 killing of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi are among those delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a court appearance last month, Harjot Singh Deo, his mother Manjit Kaur Deo, sister Inderdeep Kaur Deo, brother Gurvinder Singh Deo and cousin Talwinder Khun Khun were scheduled to return to Surrey Provincial Court today (April 15).

READ MORE: Case against relatives accused in Surrey teen’s 2017 torched-SUV death continues

However, the case is now set to continue on July 14.

The new date was set following the announcement – made a few days after today’s date was booked – that regular operations in B.C.’s supreme and provincial courts had been suspended. The announcement included that out-of-custody criminal matters would be adjourned.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. supreme and provincial courts suspend regular operations

The body of 19-year-old Dhesi was found around 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2017, after emergency crews responded to a report of a burned SUV in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey.

All five of those accused in her homicide were released on bail last summer.

Harjot Deo is charged with second-degree murder and ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains’ in connection with Dhesi’s death.

His mother, sister, brother and cousin are all charged with ‘accessory after the fact to murder.’ Gurvinder Deo and Khun Khun are additionally charged with ‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.’



tholmes@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusCourtSurrey