South Surrey RV park residents ‘up in arms’ over eviction notices

Long-term residents of Peace Arch RV Park were advised they have till May 1, 2020 to vacate. (Google Streeview image)

A South Surrey RV park resident says more than 150 tenants have been put at risk of homelessness, with notice that their long-term presence is violating City of Surrey bylaws.

City officials, however, say the matter at Peace Arch RV Park is one “between the property owner and his tenants.”

A nine-year resident of Peace Arch RV Park told Peace Arch News this week that all of those who call the 14601 40 Ave. site home were given notice last week that stays of more than six months in a 12-month period are not allowed.

“A recent Residential Tenancy Branch Hearing and subsequent decision has highlighted an error we have made as management regarding the length of stay permitted in our form of Park,” the notice, dated Oct. 30 and signed ‘Peace Arch RV Park Administration,’ states, explaining that the park is only zoned for temporary tourist accommodation.

“We have clarified the law now,” the notice states.

“This unfortunately means your current continued occupancy is unlawful.”

The notice advises the residents must leave no later than May 1, 2020.

The resident, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution, disputes the six-month limit. He said residents were made to sign a new licence agreement on Sept. 1, and nowhere in the document does it state anything about it.

Regarding the RTB decision cited in the notice, “I think they made that up,” the resident said.

City of Surrey’s manager of corporate services, Rob Costanzo told PAN the city is not involved.

“We have not approached the property owner or his tenants regarding the use of the RV park, nor have we cited the property owner or his tenants for being in contravention of the bylaw,” Costanzo said by email Monday afternoon.

At the Surrey council meeting Monday night, Coun. Brenda Locke, during discussion of bylaw changes that make it illegal to sleep or live in an RV on city streets, noted eviction notices were issued “to a number of people” at a Surrey trailer park on Nov. 2.

Officials with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said they would share whatever information they could around RV park regulations and recent decisions with PAN Wednesday morning.

A woman who answered the office line at Peace Arch RV Park Tuesday morning declined to speak to PAN about the matter.

“The people you have to talk with are away till tomorrow,” she said.

Asked for a name of who to speak to, the woman said “ask for the manager.”

The resident, meanwhile, said his neighbours are “up in arms” over the notice.

While some are simply planning to move, there are more senior residents for whom that isn’t an option, he said. Their RVs “wouldn’t even make it out the front gate before they fell apart.”

He, personally, has nowhere to go, he added.

“There is no place to go and I can’t even afford to move,” he said. “I will be homeless with out a doubt.”



