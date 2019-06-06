South Surrey residents call for action on old-growth forests

Resident presented MLA Stephanie Cadiuex a letter, asking for change in forestry industry

BC Liberal MLA Stephanie Cadieux was one of 11 MLA’s across southern B.C. presented with a letter asking her to put pressure on BC NDP Premier John Horgan to protect old growth forests.

The letter, signed by more than 16,000 B.C. residents, calls on forests minister Doug Donaldson and Horgan to establish an old-growth protection act, support First Nations, create long-term forestry jobs in a sustainable second-growth model, and immediately halt logging in old-growth forest hot-spots, a news release states.

“Our provincial government made an election promise to sustainably manage BC’s spectacular old-growth forests and other ecosystems using solutions like in the Great Bear Rainforest. But after 18 months in office, they failed to take any meaningful steps to protect endangered ancient rainforests on Vancouver Island and across the province,” the release states.

Letters are to be delivered to MLA offices in Coquitlam, Campbell River, Cowichan, North Vancouver, Powell River, Surrey, the Okanagan, Nanaimo, Langford and Courtenay-Comox.

