Theresa and Jim Delaney say parking enforcement at the Shops at Morgan Crossing is ‘abusing’ customers who come and go throughout the day. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey parking ticket perplexes, frustrates

Theresa Delaney predicts more people will be wrongly ticketed

Theresa Delaney found out the hard way that parking in at least one South Surrey shopping district does not favour same-day-return visitors.

And she and her husband agree it’s a problem not solved by the “one time courtesy” cancellation of the parking ticket she received earlier this month.

The Morgan Creek resident figures she’d been parked for maybe 20 minutes outside of Thrifty Foods, located in Morgan Crossing, on Feb. 5 when she returned to her car to find a violation ticket from WestPark. Complete with the comment “4 hours of parking allowed, only” note under the ‘Details of infraction’ heading, it demanded payment of $25 within 10 days, or the fine would increase to $40.

Delaney is certain she came nowhere near the time limit, let alone exceeded it.

But in arguing the ticket, she says she’s discovered the system of tracking visitors is lacking – and, without a fix, another ticket is most likely in her future, not to mention that of anyone else frequenting the shopping district.

“I’m here all the time,” she said.

According to an email to Delaney from WestPark guest services, parking at the site is monitored by licence-plate recognition, with plates automatically scanned as vehicles enter and exit the lot.

“Free parking can only be use (sic) in every 24 hours,” the email states.

“It doesn’t accumulate your parking regardless of the time and duration in a same day.”

WestPark’s director of guest services Gillian Howden told Peace Arch News by email Wednesday (Feb. 13) that parking notices at the lot “can be issued for multiple reasons, not exclusively for going over the time limit.”

Howden would not comment on Delaney’s incident, other than to “confirm that the matter was resolved and the notice cancelled,” citing privacy.

She did note that parking is exclusive to customers visiting the Morgan Crossing businesses and that “patrons can visit multiple times per day, but must not exceed the 4 hour limit in any one visit.”

Delaney calculates that she parked for about two-and-a-half hours altogether, staggered over three visits between approximately 11:45 a.m. and 5 p.m., between which she not only returned home, but visited other areas in South Surrey.

Asked for further information about how parking time at the lot is tracked, if similar situations had occurred and if steps had been taken to prevent a repeat of what happened to Delaney, Howden did not immediately respond.

Jim Delaney said the enforcement his wife experienced “seems like a nuclear solution to a small problem.”

Unchecked, he predicted it will eventually drive customers away from Morgan Crossing businesses.

“It’s going to happen to quite a few people,” he said.

“If they want, we can go over to Superstore and shop there.”

Previous story
‘They come here to contribute’: Syrian chocolatier to hire, mentor refugee
Next story
Eight cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver outbreak

Just Posted

55-year-old man taken to hospital after fire at Surrey RV park

Firefighters find man suffering from smoke inhalation, burns to face and hands: battalion chief

Cloverdale nurse, Langley truck driver awarded for saving a police officer’s life

Angela Feltrin and Earl Hanes thanked by B.C. RCMP’s top cop

South Surrey parking ticket perplexes, frustrates

Theresa Delaney predicts more people will be wrongly ticketed

Coldest Night an event for warm hearts

Sources’ White Rock event one of 130 walkathons across Canada on Feb. 23

MK Delta Lands development another step closer to breaking ground

Delta needs Metro Vancouver’s okay before swapping hundreds of acres and adding it to Burns Bog

VIDEO: Historic night in Red Deer as 2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off

Star-studded Opening Ceremony features athletes from across Canada

B.C. students win Great Waters Challenge video contest

Video, mural and song about saving the salmon claims the top prize

B.C. couple attacked with acid, slashed with knife in Vietnam

Warning, graphic images: Man has burns on 80 per cent of his body, slashed with knife

Flying squirrels found to glow pink in the dark, including two from B.C.

Squirrels from Hope and Abbotsford were included in the biologists’ database

Ontario police field complaints over Amber Alert for missing girl, 11, found dead

Some said the Amber Alert issued late Thursday for Riya Rajkumar disrupted their sleep

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $16.8 million Lotto Max jackpot

Next jackpot expected to be $25 million

Northern B.C. First Nation clan says ancient tools found at pipeline work site

Archeologists from the Smithsonian Institute estimate one of the stones found dates back up to 3500 years

Wilson-Raybould resignation stokes anger, frustration within veterans community

Liberals have had three veterans-affairs ministers — Kent Hehr, Seamus O’Regan and Wilson-Raybould

No Center of Gravity festival in Kelowna this summer: organizers

COG organizers said the hope is to return to the Okanagan in 2020

Most Read