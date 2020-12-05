(Ashley Wadhwani photo)

(Ashley Wadhwani photo)

South Surrey parents appeal for awareness, respect regarding mask use

‘We all need to do our part here’

A pair of South Surrey parents are speaking out about concerns on both sides of the provincial health order mandating the use of masks.

READ MORE: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

READ MORE: Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

For one mother – whose teenage daughter has been living with health complications since being diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year – the aim is to raise awareness around the use of face shields, and the fact that they are not an accepted substitute for masks, particularly in workplaces dealing with food.

For another – the father of a young girl who was refused entry for an eye appointment because she wasn’t wearing a mask, due to a health condition which qualifies her for an exemption – the issue is about respect for people with disabilities.

“It’s not about shaming businesses at all,” Monre Bester emphasized to Peace Arch News Thursday (Dec. 3). “It’s about common decency and respecting people with disabilities.

“It’s awareness as well for other businesses to realize that look, there are people that have disabilities that might seem OK,” Bester continued.

Bester said his daughter is a Grade 7 student who has Aspergers, a disorder that is considered high-functioning on the autism spectrum, and that an eye exam was requested by her neurologist.

He said the 12-year-old can’t wear a mask as they make her lightheaded to the point where she has even thrown up, and that his ex-wife had contacted the eye clinic twice ahead of their daughter’s appointment to ensure they were aware of her medical file and double-check that they knew she was unable to wear a mask. On both occasions, she was assured it wouldn’t be a problem, Bester said.

However, when the mother and daughter arrived at the clinic Wednesday, it was a different reality, Bester said.

“They were refused entry at the door, and got into a heated conversation, and ended up with (the eye clinic staff) saying, ‘Look, under no circumstances are we going to allow your kid in to do her eye exam, because of COVID and if she’s not going to wear a mask.’”

Bester described the situation as “crazy, off-the-charts.”

“I just feel the way she’s been treated is just completely, utterly discrimination against a child.”

Bester said while Fraser Health officials assured him that such a refusal is against the rules, they also said ensuring that businesses comply is outside their jurisdiction.

A Fraser Health spokesperson directed PAN to contact the solicitor general’s office. Officials there were not immediately able to comment.

Bester said his daughter’s experience is proof that more awareness is needed. He said he understands and has no issue with people asking for an explanation for his daughter’s lack of mask, but described what transpired this week as heavy-handed and “extremely unprofessional.”

“Just because they’re high-functioning doesn’t mean they don’t have disabilities,” Bester said.

In the case of the mother whose teenage daughter had COVID-19 earlier this year, she said her frustration is with people who believe face shields meet the standard of protection that is mandated under the mask order.

The mom – who asked to remain anonymous to protect her daughter’s identity – said she recently reported a White Rock business to the city’s bylaw department after employees and even managers were working with only face shields on. The coverings, she noted, pointing to wording in the provincial health order, are “not a substitute for a mask as it has an opening below the mouth.”

“The mask mandate specifically says face shields don’t qualify… because they don’t protect from aerosol transmission,” however, both store staff and bylaw officers told her that everything was fine, she said.

“I’m pretty frustrated that those systems are falling down in this way, because it’s not a grey area anymore. It’s not up for interpretation.”

City of White Rock communications manager Donna Kell confirmed that the city investigated one report concerning a grocery store, and that bylaw officers who visited noted all customers were in compliance. Regarding safety protocol for employees in workplaces, “the use of masks or allowances for other forms of employee protection, including face shields, is overseen by WorkSafeBC,” Kell said.

WorkSafeBC’s website regarding mask use links to the provincial health order.

The mom said a call to Fraser Health regarding her concern resolved the situation, however, she has since noted employees of some other area businesses that deal with food also using face shields.

Seeing the realities of long-term COVID-19 impacts that her previously-healthy daughter is living with – which have included bouts of unexplained vomiting and, recently, a seizure – the mom said it is unacceptable for those who are out and about in the community, and for workplaces in particular, to not comply with the health order, regardless of any personal feelings they may have around the need for or effectiveness of masks.

“It’s beyond insensitive for people to be saying, ‘Well, I don’t want to wear a mask,’” she said. “It’s not appropriate. We need to be a community of people here. Just because (COVID-19) hasn’t happened to them, it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“As an employer, they don’t have to agree with me. I’m not Dr. Bonnie Henry,” the woman said. “But now that she’s made the mandate – it’s not a recommendation, it’s an actual mandate – the employers’ job is to enforce it.

“As a community, in terms of our social contract, we all need to do our part here.”


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusSurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K
Next story
You want me to eat what? A look at some of B.C.’s most exotic seafoods

Just Posted

This is the second rally this week, organized in support and solidarity of the farmers in India. The first was on Wednesday, Dec. 2, which started at the Cineplex parking lot in Strawberry Hill and ended in Vancouver by the Indian consulate. (Photo: Our Avaaz/Instagram)
Second car rally planned in Surrey in support, solidarity of farmers in India

It will start at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Saturday

Ben “Santa” Cohen visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale Dec. 4. Santa wished everyone a socially-distanced Merry Christmas out in front of the school. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Santa visits Ecole Martha Currie in Cloverdale

First gig of the season for Ben ‘Santa’ Cohen; COVID driving most gigs online

Shawn Canil, a Cloverdale-area resident, turns heads with the truck he’s decorated for Christmas. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Truck’s Christmas decorations lift spirits on Cloverdale man’s commute

‘When I see them smiling, I know it’s worth it,’ pickup driver Shawn Canil says

Gurbaz Singh, deli manager at the Cloverdale Country Market, arranges some gifts in the back of a vintage car. The car is part of the Cloverdale Country Market’s “December to Remember” picture taking area. The market is encouraging people to come down, snap some Christmas pics and share them on social media. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: Cloverdale Country Market creates Christmas picture space

Market cancels annual Christmas Craft Fair, replaces it with Christmas picture zone

A man wears a mask while walking down White Rock’s Johnston Road. (Aaron Hinks photo)
South Surrey parents appeal for awareness, respect regarding mask use

‘We all need to do our part here’

A snow moon rises over Mt. Cheam in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2020. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 is Mountain Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 6 to 12

Mountain Day, Dewey Decimal System Day and Lard Day are all coming up this week

Demonstrators, organized by the Public Fishery Alliance, outside the downtown Vancouver offices of Fisheries and Oceans Canada July 6 demand the marking of all hatchery chinook to allow for a sustainable public fishery while wild stocks recover. (Public Fishery Alliance Facebook photo)
Angry B.C. anglers see petition tabled in House of Commons

Salmon fishers demand better access to the healthy stocks in the public fishery

(Hotel Zed/Flytographer)
B.C. hotel grants couple 18 years of free stays after making baby on Valentines Day

Hotel Zed has announced a Kelowna couple has received free Valentines Day stays for next 18 years

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Farmers raise slogans during a protest on a highway at the Delhi-Haryana state border, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rejected the diplomatic scolding Canada’s envoy to India received on Friday for his recent comments in support of protesting Indian farmers. Tens of thousands of farmers have descended upon the borders of New Delhi to protest new farming laws that they say will open them to corporate exploitation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Manish Swarup
Trudeau brushes off India’s criticism for standing with farmers in anti-Modi protests

The High Commission of India in Ottawa had no comment when contacted Friday

Montreal Alouettes’ Michael Sam is set to make his pro football debut as he warms up before the first half of a CFL game against the Ottawa Redblacks in Ottawa on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015. Sam became the first publicly gay player to be drafted in the NFL. He signed with the Montreal Alouettes after being released by St. Louis, but abruptly left after playing one game. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Study finds Canada a ‘laggard’ on homophobia in sports

Among females, 44 per cent of Canadians who’ve come out to teammates reported being victimized

Nurse Kath Olmstead prepares a shot as the world’s biggest study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway Monday, July 27, 2020, in Binghamton, N.Y. U.S. biotech firm Moderna says its vaccine is showing signs of producing lasting immunity to COVID-19, and that it will have as many as many as 125 million doses available by the end of March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hans Pennink
Canada orders more COVID vaccines, refines advice on first doses as cases reach 400K

Canada recorded its 300,000th case of COVID-19 on Nov. 16

Apartments are seen lit up in downtown Vancouver as people are encouraged to stay home during the global COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says provincewide data show the most important area B.C. must tackle in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is health inequity. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Age, income among top factors affecting well-being during pandemic, B.C. survey shows

Among respondents earning $20,000 a year or less, more than 41 per cent reported concern about food insecurity

Chilliwack General Hospital. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)
Chilliwack mother upset about son’s alleged suicide attempt after hospital discharge

Rhonda Clough said 34-year-old son suffering with bipolar disorder should have been kept in hospital

Most Read