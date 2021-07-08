South Surrey, Newton sports fields to be converted to turf

Synthetic turf is installed at a field at South Surrey Athletic Park in 2005. Field No. 8 at the park will soon be converted from grass to turf, as well. (File photo)

Two more Surrey sports fields – including one in South Surrey – are set to be converted to synthetic turf.

Among a slew of major capital projects announced by the City of Surrey recently – including design and construction of the City Centre Sports Complex – was the announcement that field No. 8 at South Surrey Athletic Park would be converted from grass to all-weather turf.

As well, field No. 7 at Newton Athletic Park will also be converted to turf, according to a city news release issued Thursday.

According to the release, the contract for both athletic park projects was awarded to Team Rochon/GTR Turf. Work will include “supply and installation of shock pad, synthetic turf carpet and infill.”

The turf project at South Surrey Athletic Park follows the city’s decision – made during its May 31 council meeting – to approve a $1.4-million reconstruction and improvement project for the track. Work will include replacing the rubberized track surface; grading and re-sodding the grass area and building a new hammer/discus throwing cage.

Meanwhile, design for the City Centre Sports Complex in North Surrey “will commence immediately with public consultation as the first phase of the project,” the news release notes.

Phase 1 of the project will be integrated into the existing Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre.



editorial@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Surreysoccer