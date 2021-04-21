South Surrey neighbours’ calls to police lead to break-and-enter arrest

‘Prime example’ of RCMP and public working together, constable says

One man has been arrested in connection to a break-and-enter at a South Surrey residence – thanks to help from some eagle-eyed neighbours.

On Monday (April 19) just before 9:30 p.m., Surrey RCMP received two calls from the public, reporting a break-and-enter in progress at a home in the 15300-block of 20A Avenue. Officers responded and found a man inside the home’s garage attempting to gain entry into the residence.

The man was arrested and, according to a news release Wednesday afternoon, held in custody to appear in court.

Tyson Cole, a 34-year-old Surrey resident, has been charged with break-and-enter and “unlawfully (being) in a dwelling house.”

“This is a prime example of the public and police working together. The calls made by watchful neighbours had a direct and positive impact on our ability to arrest a suspect,” says RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

“We’re grateful to the community for continuing to report crime, and suspicious activity in Surrey.”

In the release, Surrey RCMP also took the opportunity to promote the neighbourhood Blockwatch program, which is “another way to get involved in community safety.”

Last November, another break-and-enter in South Surrey was foiled after a neighbour – seeing a burglary in progress – called police. In that instance, two men were seen attempting to break into a home in the 13300-block of 14A Avenue.



