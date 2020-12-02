Lisa Batstone’s appeal of her conviction and sentence for the killing of her eight-year-old daughter is set for Jan. 12, 2021. (File photos)

South Surrey mother's murder-appeal date set

Lisa Batstone is appealing her conviction and sentence in death of eight-year-old daughter

This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

An appeal date has been set for a South Surrey mother convicted of second-degree murder in connection with the December 2014 smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter.

B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin confirmed Monday (Nov. 30) that the proceeding for Lisa Batstone is set for Jan. 12, 2021.

Batstone was found guilty in March 2019 of killing her daughter, Teagan, whose body was found in the back of a car in a cul-de-sac off Crescent Road. During trial, the court heard that Batstone had suffocated the child with a plastic bag as she slept.

Justice Catherine Murray found the mother’s actions were “purposeful and goal-driven,” and that “whatever the motive… the only possible inference is that her intent was to end Teagan’s life.”

In September 2019, Batstone learned she would have to wait 15 years before she could apply for release from custody. Later that same month, she filed an appeal of both her conviction and sentence.

B.C. Court of Appeal officials said Monday (Nov. 30) that the Jan. 12 proceeding is currently expected to be held virtually, due to pandemic protocols.


