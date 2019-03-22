Teagan’s father, Gabe Batstone, speaks to reporters outside B.C. Supreme Court Friday, following the guilty verdict. Teagan’s mother, Lisa Batstone, has been convicted of second-degree murder in the December 2014 smothering death of the eight-year-old girl. (Tracy Holmes photo)

South Surrey mother guilty of second-degree murder in death of daughter

Lisa Batstone killed eight-year-old Teagan in December 2014

This article contains details that may be disturbing to some readers

South Surrey mother Lisa Batstone has been found guilty of second-degree murder in connection with the December 2014 smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan.

Justice Catherine Murray made the ruling Friday morning (March 22) in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, after sharing lengthy reasons for the finding and noting the only issue “is whether the accused had the requisite intent for second-degree murder.”

Murray found “the killing was deliberate.”

“The accused’s actions were purposeful and goal-driven.

“Stand up, Ms. Batstone. I find you guilty of second-degree murder.”

The decision comes two months after closing arguments in the disturbing case were heard.

READ MORE: Updated: South Surrey mother didn’t have the intent to kill her daughter: defence

Batstone was charged with second-degree murder after Teagan’s body was found in the trunk of a car in a cul-de-sac off Crescent Road on Dec. 10, 2014.

During trial, prosecutors contended evidence made it clear that Batstone had intent to kill her daughter. They pointed to the fact that Batstone never called 911, and that she left notes that read “I’m so sorry” and “you win Gabe, you broke me,” as well as a four-page letter with phrases that included, “I couldn’t imagine leaving here and leaving her to him.”

Murray agreed.

“The whole of the evidence points to only one inference,” she said. “When the accused smothered her daughter… whatever the motive… the only possible inference is that her intent was to end Teagan’s life.”

Defence counsel had argued that the mother’s level of intoxication at the time of Teagan’s death – along with borderline personality traits, significant levels of depression and a “cloud of stressors” – may have limited her ability to gauge the consequences of the act.

“It’s impossible to know… what truly was in Batstone’s mind in these crucial moments” before Teagan’s death, defence counsel told the court.

Over the course of the trial, the court heard from the arresting officer, medical professionals who interacted with Batstone following her arrest and Teagan’s father, Gabe Batstone, as well as other witnesses.

Testimony included that the mother had told hospital officials that she just wanted Teagan “to be with Jesus,” and that she killed Teagan “to spite Gabe.”

In her reasons, Murray said she found the evidence of two witnesses, regarding what Batstone had said about how she had killed Teagan, unreliable.

READ MORE: ‘I just wanted her to be with Jesus’: Court hears South Surrey girl’s final moments

The judge-alone trial began in October.

A post to the Teagan’s Voice Facebook page Friday morning notes a hope “for some sanity and justice in this tragic saga.”

More to come…

