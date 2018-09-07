South Surrey mother accused of killing her eight-year-old due in court Monday

Emergency crews respond to a cul-de-sac south of Crescent Road in December 2014, after the body of eight-year-old Teagan Batstone was found in the back of a car. (File photo)

Court proceedings for a South Surrey mother charged in the December 2014 death of her eight-year-old daughter are set to get underway next week in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

Monday is set for a pre-trial conference in the matter of Lisa Batstone, BC Prosecution Service’s communications counsel Dan McLaughlin told Peace Arch News last week.

Batstone was charged with second-degree murder after the body of her daughter, Teagan, was found in the trunk of a car in a cul-de-sac just south of Crescent Road.

Teagan had been a student at Rosemary Heights Elementary.

READ MORE: Child’s body found in car trunk in South Surrey, woman arrested

READ MORE: Teagan’s ‘infectious excitement’ celebrated in South Surrey tribute

READ MORE: South Surrey mother’s murder trial delayed again

The month after her death – after a court-ordered “fitness assessment” – her mother was deemed fit to stand trial on the murder charge, however, the proceedings were delayed multiple times over the years.

McLaughlin said that following the pre-trial conference, voir dire proceedings – to determine the admissibility of certain evidence – are to get underway Oct. 1.

Batstone’s trial, scheduled to be heard by judge alone, is set for Nov. 12 to Dec. 7.

Photos of eight-year-old Teagan Batstone are displayed amongst flowers and balloons at her December 2014 celebration of life. (File photo)