Candles, feathers, a photo and an urn pay tribute to Zach Plett at his mom’s home in South Surrey. (File photo)

South Surrey mom optimistic changes ahead for recovery homes

Maggie Plett met with Min. Judy Darcy Thursday

The mother of a young man who died of an overdose last December in a Surrey recovery house says a meeting Thursday with the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions brought back “a lot of bad memories.”

But Maggie Plett said the chat with Min. Judy Darcy also left her somewhat optimistic.

“I felt that I got somewhere,” Plett told Peace Arch News after the meeting.

“I feel like there’s going to be some changes made.”

Plett, who lives in South Surrey, began calling for change to recovery-house regulation and oversight in May, after receiving a toxicology report that confirmed her son Zach had died of a fentanyl overdose.

Zach, 21, was found face-down in a bed – which his mom saw later the same day was fitted with mouldy sheets – at a North Surrey facility at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 15. His actual time of death was later pinpointed by the coroner at between 9 a.m. and noon.

READ MORE: Grieving mom says son who died in Surrey recovery house ‘would’ve been better off homeless’

READ MORE: Fatal overdose in Surrey recovery home has ‘got the attention’ of minister

The facility – one of five sites operating under the same name – is both licensed by the City of Surrey and registered with the provincial Assisted Living Registry.

Plett has said from her first contact with PAN that she doesn’t understand how the facility could possibly meet municipal and provincial standards for supporting people with addictions, and, that she wants to see it shut down.

“I wouldn’t let a dead animal rot in that place,” she told PAN in an initial interview in May.

Later that month, Darcy told Global News that her ministry is “finalizing regulation and enforcement for recovery homes,” and that those regulations will be in place “by the end of the year.”

Plett said she got a sense during Thursday’s meeting that efforts are underway to shut down the home where Zach died.

As for the new rules, she was told they will include a list of 25 incidents that recovery-house operators must report immediately.

“(Darcy) said there’s rules in place now that aren’t being followed,” Plett said.

“These new rules are going to be a lot more strict and regulated. More inspections and things like that.”

According to the ALR website, operators must report serious incidents within 24 hours.

The registry’s ‘serious incident report’ form – which must be submitted “no later than the next business day” after an incident – currently lists attempted suicides, unexpected death, abuse or neglect, medication errors, fire or flood, missing persons, police calls, falls resulting in hospitalization and disease outbreaks.

Plett said Darcy spent more than an hour with her and the parents of another young man who died on Dec. 24, nine days after Zach, in one of the four other recovery homes that run under the same name.

Plett said she is “absolutely glad that I went,” but that she still has questions – including exactly when Zach’s death was reported by the operator, what happened to the money she paid for Zach’s initial acceptance into the home (which was paid to a different facility altogether), for how many days did the recovery home where he died receive the $30.90 per diem paid for Zach by the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, and why is the facility still allowed to operate.

She plans to keep asking until she gets answers, she said.

“I think everybody needs to know about this,” she said.

“I owe it to my son. Simple as that.”

Previous story
Surrey mayor dissolves public safety committee, creates one for police transition

Just Posted

Uphill battle for Cloverdale cyclist, 64, and her daughters in Cypress Challenge charity ride

Robyn Wells has lost both of her parents and two uncles to pancreatic cancer

Surrey mayor dissolves public safety committee, creates one for police transition

Locke slams the move, saying who McCallum appoints to the committee will be ‘a very large tell’

‘Stevedore Stomp’ concert planned at Surrey farm has been cancelled

Event organizers say refunds will be given

Surrey Fusion Festival by the numbers: Two days of music, food and more at Holland Park

Free admission to 12th annual event this weekend (July 20-21)

Big Chill a hot event in Langley

Flight Museum holds “ask the pilot panel” and demos flights for young pilots over the weekend

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Too much time on social media can hurt teens’ mental health: study

Researchers conducted a four-year survey of more than 3,800 adolescents between Grades 7 and 11

Advocates want charges in horse deaths during Calgary Stampede chuckwagon races

Chuckwagon races are a nightly spectacle during the Stampede, a 10-day annual celebration of western life

ICBC insurance renewals get more complicated this year

Crash history, driver risk prompt more reporting requirements

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Search continues for missing elderly woman in Chilliwack

RCMP, Chilliwack Search and Rescue and community members combing area for Grace Baranyk

Most Read