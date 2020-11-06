South Surrey mischief suspect sought

Surrey RCMP have released images in the hopes of identifying a man seen on security video damaging property in the 3800-block of 154 Street. (Contributed photo) Surrey RCMP have released images in the hopes of identifying a man seen on security video damaging property in the 3800-block of 154 Street. (Contributed photo) Surrey RCMP have released images in the hopes of identifying a man seen on security video damaging property in the 3800-block of 154 Street. (Contributed photo) Surrey RCMP have released images in the hopes of identifying a man seen on security video damaging property in the 3800-block of 154 Street. (Contributed photo) Surrey RCMP have released images in the hopes of identifying a man seen on security video damaging property in the 3800-block of 154 Street. (Contributed photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying a man associated to a trio of mischief incidents that started in South Surrey more than a year ago.

According to a news release issued this week, an unidentified suspect was first spotted in the 3800-block of 154 Street on Oct. 26, 2019. He returned to the same property on Dec. 29, then most recently on Sept. 5, 2020, said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

Each time, the perpetrator is caught on security video causing damage at the property.

Police believe the same person is responsible for all three incidents and are hoping that the release of images taken from the video will help them identify and locate him.

Sidhu said police aren’t disclosing exact details of what the individual was seen doing, however, “in the photos that we have provided, you can see the suspect clearly has something that they’re using to damage property with.”

And while the images aren’t sharp, Sidhu said the detail could be enough to ring a bell for someone.

“You can still see the shape of the person’s face, and their size, even the clothing and the hat and all that, collectively, somebody might see that and say, ‘wait a minute, I know somebody who looks like that, has that hat, has that jacket, has the same hairstyle,’” she said.

“Somebody who knows this person would be able to identify them.”

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.

