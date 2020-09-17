The 3104 King George Blvd. location of McDonald’s closed briefly this week, after an employee reported that they were presumed positive for COVID-19. (Google Streetview image)

South Surrey McDonald’s employee presumed positive for COVID-19

Employee last worked day shift on Sept. 16, company advises

Customers who visited a South Surrey McDonald’s restaurant on Wednesday (Sept. 16) may have been exposed to COVID-19, the company has advised.

According to a news release issued just before 8 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 17), an employee of the 3104 King George Blvd. restaurant reported Sept. 16 that they are awaiting test results after being presumed positive for the virus.

“Out of an abundance of caution” the restaurant was immediately shut down for thorough cleaning and sanitizing, and reopened this morning, the release states.

The affected employee last worked from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. on Sept. 16.

“All crew members who may have been in close contact with the employee have been asked to self-quarantine until further information is available,” the release states.

Customers who visited during that time are asked to “take directions from the experts at BC Centre for Disease control.”

The centre’s website is www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19

The case is the not the first time that a Surrey McDonald’s has closed due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Now reopened, Surrey McDonald’s closed temporarily after possible COVID-19 exposure

READ MORE: BREAKING: Cloverdale McDonald’s employee tests positive for COVID-19

In August, an employee at the 9638 160 St. restaurant reported a possible exposure to someone who had tested positive, prompting that site’s temporary closure. As well, the Cloverdale McDonald’s on Highway 10 closed briefly in July after an employee advised that they had tested positive.


Most Read