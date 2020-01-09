South Surrey market employee pepper-sprayed in robbery

Surrey RCMP are investigating a robbery at a South Surrey corner store.

Const. Richard Wright said Monday (Jan. 6) that officers responded to Best Market, at the corner of 168 Street and 24 Avenue, just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Area residents reported on Facebook that there was “tons of police presence” at the market that afternoon, and that it remained behind yellow police tape “for hours.”

One person reported seeing firefighters helping a girl wash her eyes.

Wright said there were no injuries, but confirmed one employee was affected by pepper spray that was deployed during the crime.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident may contact police at 604-599-0502.