(File photo)

South Surrey market employee pepper-sprayed in robbery

Dec. 27 incident occurred at Best Market

Surrey RCMP are investigating a robbery at a South Surrey corner store.

Const. Richard Wright said Monday (Jan. 6) that officers responded to Best Market, at the corner of 168 Street and 24 Avenue, just before 1 p.m. on Dec. 27.

Area residents reported on Facebook that there was “tons of police presence” at the market that afternoon, and that it remained behind yellow police tape “for hours.”

One person reported seeing firefighters helping a girl wash her eyes.

Wright said there were no injuries, but confirmed one employee was affected by pepper spray that was deployed during the crime.

Investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident may contact police at 604-599-0502.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash
Next story
As temperature dips, numbers rise at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Just Posted

Surrey teacher and her family among victims of Iran plane crash

School district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and family were among 176 victims

Classic memories: All-stars recall good times at Surrey RCMP tourney, which starts Sunday

All-Surrey boys basketball showcase involves close to 700 student-athletes in 87 games

SURREY EVENTS: ‘More with Fewer’ concert and more on calendar this month

Our weekly events guide for the Surrey area

Surrey’s ready for winter with 17,000 tonnes of salt, online snow plow tracker

Environment Canada forecasting up to five centimetres of snow for Lower Mainland

As temperature dips, numbers rise at White Rock extreme-weather shelter

Temperatures forecast to hit -9 C overnight Sunday

‘Highly likely’ Iran downed Ukrainian jetliner: US officials

Crash came a few hours after Iran launched ballistic missiles at Iraqi military bases housing U.S. troops

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

B.C. mom loses case about Indigenous smudging ceremony in daughter’s class

B.C. Supreme Court judge releases ruling in case against Port Alberni school district

UPDATE: At least 11 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

More vigils to be held for Canadian victims of plane crash in Iran

38 of the 176 passengers aboard the Kyiv-bound plane had a connecting flight to Canada

Iranian-Canadians killed in plane crash part of growing diaspora community

63 Canadians are believed to have been killed in the plane crash

Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Nearly 100 Canadian fire experts have been sent to Australia to help battle fires

VIDEO: Kelowna animal rescue team headed to fire-ravaged Australia to help wildlife

Brad Pattison is bringing a team of five from B.C., Alberta and Ontario

Most Read