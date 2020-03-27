The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture is asking 0 Avenue residents to be on the lookout for Asian giant hornets. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey man suspects ‘huge’ visitor near 16 Ave. & 172 St. was Asian giant hornet

Reports sought online, as COVID-19 keeps techs from addressing phone-line issues

A request last week by the Invasive Species Council of BC for Surrey, White Rock, and Aldergrove residents to report local sightings of Asian giant hornets has left at least one man frustrated, after being sent “in circles” by the system people have been asked to report to.

Larry Roberts said he tried to call in a report earlier this week after spotting one of the suspected culprits near 16 Avenue and 172 Street.

READ MORE: Surrey’s 0 Avenue residents asked to watch for Asian giant hornets

“When you call the number or whatever, there’s nobody home,” Roberts told Peace Arch News Friday. “You just get nowhere.”

PAN’s attempts to get through to the line (1-888-933-3722), were also unsuccessful.

Reached Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the ISCBC investigated and confirmed “a problem” with the phone line, but said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it may not be able to be addressed anytime soon.

The online reporting is still available, at http://bcinvasives.ca/report

Roberts said he did also try that avenue, and received an email response noting that he will be contacted by phone and asking him to send a photo of the specimen.

Roberts said snapping a photo was not top-of-mind for him at the time. He was cleaning a bus that his son uses for business when the encounter occurred.

“I had a little visitor come along as I was working there that was a huge, big hornet,” he said. “This thing was probably three or four times the size of a bee.”

Roberts said he wasn’t fazed by the insect, and simply waved it out the door, but believes it could mean there is a nest nearby.

“You see that with wasps,” he explained. “They’re looking for places to build a nest or find food or whatever. It wasn’t bothering me at all, it was just out snooping.”

In their appeal for reports last week, Ministry of Agriculture officials said that the large wasps – first found in B.C. last August, and spotted in White Rock in November – may emerge from their nests in the coming weeks and months. The invasives are well-known to prey on honeybees and are capable of destroying hives in a short period, a news release noted.

Roberts described his “visitor” as big enough to carry a small transmitter, and suggested that could be a way of locating a nest – if a specimen could be caught and fitted with a tiny device.

Putting a cap on the problem is important, he said.

“Unfortunately, bees do do an awful lot of good work for us, and if we start losing hives, it’s critical,” he said.

The ISCBC spokesperson said, so far, all hornet-sighting reports received have been determined to not have been the Asian giant.


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SurreyWhite Rock

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present
Next story
Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Hands, washing hands”: Surrey teachers sing ‘Swing Caroline’ with a COVID-19 twist

Staff at Fleetwood Park Secondary are featured in video posted to Youtube on Friday

Surrey’s JoJo Mason brings mom along for Saturday song during Diesel Bird Digital Music Festival

Online event March 28-29 to rally behind Canadian musicians hit by COVID-19 show cancellations

From lockdown in Italy to self-isolation in South Surrey

Like many returning citizens, Peninsula-raised James Bogart & Emily Schenk have a long journey ahead

Two workers at seniors’ homes in Surrey, Langley diagnosed with COVID-19

One is a staff member at Elim Village-The Harrison, at 9025 160th St., and the other is a health worker supporting and Chartwell Independent Living at Langley Gardens

COVID-19: Kwantlen Polytechnic University, student union donate $200K for students

KPU, KSA contributing $100,000 each

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

67 more B.C. COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Vancouver region

Positive tests found in Surrey, Langley long-term care facilities

Legal time limitations on civil court proceedings in B.C. suspended due to COVID-19

Order applies during the current state of emergency and includes any extension

‘Now is not the time to bag that peak’: BCSAR manager discourages risky outdoor adventures

Call volumes are not going down, even as the COVID-19 pandemic persists

Food Banks BC already seeing surge in demand due to COVID-19 pandemic

Executive director Laura Lansink said they expect applications will keep increasing

Nanaimo couple caught aboard cruise ship with four dead and COVID-19 present

Four ‘older guests’ have died on Holland America’s Zaandam; cruise line confirms two COVID-19 cases

Province announces $3M in funding for arts groups hit by COVID-19 crisis

BC Arts Council to administer support for both organizations and individual artists

Significant snowfall forecast for Interior mountain passes

Allison Pass, the Okanagan Connector, Rogers Pass and Kootenay Pass could see 15 to 25 cm of snow

Frontline workers receiving COVID-19 isolation exemptions prompt concerns

Provincial Health Authority staff exempt from self-isolation upon return from international travel

Most Read