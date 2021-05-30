Hal Fraser Bringeland said he developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Contributed photo/Canadian Press photo)

Hal Fraser Bringeland said he developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Contributed photo/Canadian Press photo)

South Surrey man develops blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination

Doctor not convince clot is related to vaccine

A South Surrey man who developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is encouraging people to watch for symptoms for a little longer than what’s recommended by health officials.

Approximately one in 60,000 people can develop a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Ontario public health. The BC Centre for Disease Control said people who receive the vaccine should watch for symptoms between four to 20 days after being vaccinated. The symptoms include headache, seizure, difficulty moving, blurry vision, difficulty speaking, shortness of breath, chest pain, severe abdominal pain, swelling on arm or leg, abnormal bruising or reddish or purple spots under the skin.

Hal Fraser Bringeland received his shot April 5. It wasn’t until April 30 that he first realized he was having trouble catching his breath while playing squash. Since it was well after the symptom window, Bringeland said he wrote it off as stress at work, or age.

“You can kind of explain away a lot of things,” he told Peace Arch News.

RELATED: ‘Extremely, extremely rare’ blood clots ‘may be linked’ to AstraZeneca, Health Canada says

Despite an elevated resting heart rate, he felt normal off the squash court. A week later, he returned to play squash and again, felt a shortness of breath.

“I was just having a hard time catching my breath compared to what I think would have been normal. I came home and told my wife about it. She reminded me there was this 811 helpline I could call… anyway, I didn’t do it.”

Everything went back to normal until Bringeland returned to the court the following week.

“This time it was different. I was really struggling to catch my breath. I was playing well, but I had to take longer between rallies…. There was this weird sort of emptiness in my lungs which just didn’t let me catch up,” he said.

This time, he phoned 811 and a doctor listed off a number of symptoms. The doctor asked if there was swelling in one of his legs, which he said no.

It wasn’t until later that day that he realized one of his legs was swollen.

Bringeland went in for a blood test.

“The doctor called me and said you’ve got elevated d-dimer levels. You really got to get in for scanning, now. And that was the word that was emphasized.”

Bringeland spent about nine hours in Peace Arch Hospital going through a series of tests. In between tests, he looked up medical journals and found two cases of people being diagnosed with a AstraZeneca-related blood clot 27 and 29 days after their shot.

“So that sort of distinguished the whole process from what I was led to believe, which was that I had my shot six weeks ago so how could that be the case? But then I started thinking back… wait a minute, my first set of difficulty breathing was on April 30, that’s 25 days,” Bringeland said.

“I started to read a little bit more and I became convinced that this was somehow related to AstraZeneca.”

To treat the blood clot, Bringeland has been prescribed three months of blood thinners.

However, the doctor treating Bringeland is not convince the clot was related to the vaccine, he said.

“What she points to is the fact that lots of people get these thrombosis events, deep vein thrombosis, and they were taking place well in advance of AstraZeneca,” he said. “All of the ones that she has seen related to AstraZeneca, one of the diagnostic things is they look at your platelet count. In every case she has seen, platelet count has been low when linked to AstraZeneva, my count wasn’t low.”

“So she’s not convinced that it was related to AstraZenevca. Now I’m convinced, and suddenly, I’m a freaking medical expert so I know everything,” he joked.

Regardless of whether or not Bringeland’s blood clot is related to AstraZeneca, he wants to remind people to always pay attention to symptoms. He said it’s easy to write things off, or explain symptoms away, much like he initially did.

Bringeland credits his wife for encouraging him to call 811, and is accepting a little friendly razzing from his buddies.

“Fraser, we used to think you were that one in a million kind of guy, so we’re sadly disappointed to learn you’re one in 60,000,” one of his friends quipped.

Previous story
Tulsa Race Massacre long buried chapter of U.S. history
Next story
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

Just Posted

Hal Fraser Bringeland said he developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Contributed photo/Canadian Press photo)
South Surrey man develops blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination

Doctor not convince clot is related to vaccine

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

A family of bears was spotted roaming the Fleetwood neighbourhood Saturday. (Jason Ahn YouTube)
Bear family last seen in Surrey likely crossed Fraser River after being ‘harrassed’ out of Pitt Meadows

Advocates ask Surrey residents to report sightings to RAPP line

A COVID-19 warning sign on the Surrey-Langley border. The PCR test has been the yardstick with which we’ve measured this pandemic, but what how does the PCR test work? (Photo: Malin Jordan)
High cases counts may not have justified ‘circuit breaker’

Cases went up, but an increased death rate didn’t follow

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, is a 2021 Schulich Leader scholarship winner, valued at $80,000 over four years. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey student receives $80K Schulich Leader scholarship

Robin Yadav, a Grade 12 student at Queen Elizabeth Secondary, wants to major in computer sciences

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Aaliyah Rosa. File photo
Trial resumes against Langley mother accused of murdering 7-year-old daughter

KerryAnn Lewis charged with first-degree murder after Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in her Langley apartment in 2018

Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian responded to the discovery of the remains of more than 200 Indigenous children at the former site of a Kamloops residential school Friday, May 28, 2021. (Splatsin photo)
Survivor support needed in wake of ‘unimaginable’ mass burial discovery: Splatsin chief

“It really is about you — you survived that horror, and it’s important that you get what you need,” Splatsin Chief Wayne Christian said

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, April 22, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Health Canada extends expiry of thousands of AstraZeneca shots by another month

A Health Canada spokesman says there are 49,000 doses across Canada that were previously set to expire Monday

Most Read