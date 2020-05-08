An employee of the Loblaw distribution centre in South Surrey has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps screenshot)

South Surrey Loblaw employee tests positive for COVID-19

Company officials say man was not symptomatic at work

An employee at a South Surrey food distribution warehouse has tested positive for COVID-19, company officials confirm.

“Yes, one of our colleagues from our South Surrey distribution centre has tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson from Loblaw public relations confirmed by email Friday.

“As a note, he was not symptomatic at work.”

The centre is located at 2755 190 St.

According to reports, the employee last worked on April 28, and tested positive five days later, on May 3.

The Loblaw spokesperson said the company has been in touch with the local public health unit to discuss next steps.

“We’ve also taken a number of steps to protect our colleagues in the warehouse, including removing the equipment the individual worked with for deep cleaning and thoroughly sanitizing the aisles and any common areas.

“Additionally, colleagues who worked closely with this individual were sent home to self isolate and monitor for any symptoms.”

Loblaw has a network of corporate and independently operated grocery and pharmacy stores across the country, including Shoppers Drug Mart and Real Canadian Superstore.

Last month, officials at Walmart Canada’s head office in Ontario confirmed an employee at its South Surrey location had tested positive, after Peace Arch News was alerted to a possible case by someone associated with another employee at the 2355 160 St. store.

READ MORE: South Surrey Walmart employee tests positive for COVID-19 virus

There as well, “regular, enhanced cleaning” was undertaken, and employees identified as having been in close, prolonged contact with the employee in question were directed to self-isolate “out of an abundance of caution,” officials said.

As of Thursday afternoon, B.C. had a total of 2,288 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1,064 in the Fraser Health region.


