South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre goes ahead

Construction scheduled to be complete by August at Elgin Heritage Park

The South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre, created in consultation with the Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo First Nations, will be located in Elgin Heritage Park, near the Historic Stewart Farmhouse and Ward’s Marina. (City of Surrey graphic)

The South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre is scheduled to begin construction early in March.

At Surrey council’s Feb. 14 meeting, the $1.2 million contract for the project – to be located at Elgin Heritage Park on Crescent Road – was awarded to Fricia Construction Ltd.

Substantial completion of the building is expected by August.

A media release says the project is a result of “ongoing dialogue and consultation” with the Katzie, Kwantlen and Semiahmoo First Nations.

According to a corporate report presented to council, the creation of a carving centre is seen as a way to “support the development of creative and technical capacity, artistic opportunities, and entrepreneurship.”

“The South Surrey Carving Centre will be a welcome addition to the cultural offerings we have in Surrey,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in the media release.

“The Carving Centre will be an important space that supports Indigenous cultural practices. I am glad that Council has been able to move so quickly on this project and I would like to thank our partners Heritage BC and Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives Society for their generous support.”

Funding for the South Surrey Indigenous Carving Centre was approved in the City of Surrey’s 2021-2025 Five Year Capital Plan, with additional support of a $400,000 grant from Heritage BC and a $20,000 grant from the Friends of the Surrey Museum and Archives Society.



