South Surrey inclusive-housing project defeated

Early morning council decision ‘devastating’: Tennant

Surrey council has quashed plans for an an inclusive-housing project proposed for South Surrey.

Following several hours of public hearings – including more than three hours spent listening to dozens of people weigh in on the Harmony development eyed for the 15100-block of 20 Avenue – council voted just after 1:10 a.m. Tuesday (July 27) against an amendment bylaw and variance permit that were sought to facilitate the six-storey, 91-unit development.

The majority of those who spoke to the project proposed by UNITI had expressed support.

In an early-morning tweet, the organization’s CEO described the decision as devastating.

“Despite overwhelming public and city staff support, Harmony was not approved by @CityofSurrey Council this morning,” Doug Tennant tweeted. “Devastating for those who have waited years for a place they could call home.”

More to come…

