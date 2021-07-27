South Surrey inclusive-housing project defeated

Rendering of the Harmony apartment proposed for the 15100-block of 20 Avenue. (Contributed graphic)

Surrey council has quashed plans for an an inclusive-housing project proposed for South Surrey.

Following several hours of public hearings – including more than three hours spent listening to dozens of people weigh in on the Harmony development eyed for the 15100-block of 20 Avenue – council voted just after 1:10 a.m. Tuesday (July 27) against an amendment bylaw and variance permit that were sought to facilitate the six-storey, 91-unit development.

The majority of those who spoke to the project proposed by UNITI had expressed support.

In an early-morning tweet, the organization’s CEO described the decision as devastating.

Despite overwhelming public and city staff support, Harmony was not approved by @CityofSurrey Council this morning. Devastating for those who have waited years for a place they could call home. #DisabilityRights pic.twitter.com/chs6hobyac — Doug Tennant (@DouglasRTennant) July 27, 2021

“Despite overwhelming public and city staff support, Harmony was not approved by @CityofSurrey Council this morning,” Doug Tennant tweeted. “Devastating for those who have waited years for a place they could call home.”

It was heartwarming hearing marginalized people call in to express their need for affordable and inclusive housing. They will be devastated by this decision, made without comment (after three hours of callers in support) by council. #DisabilityRights #affordablehousing https://t.co/qRU4UmPfzA — Doug Tennant (@DouglasRTennant) July 27, 2021

– with files from Tom Zytaruk

