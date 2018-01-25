Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

South Surrey house fire reportedly sends one to hospital

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

One woman was reportedly transported to hospital after a house fire in South Surrey Thursday.

Surrey firefighters are still on scene near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection, the call reportedly came Thursday afternoon

More to come…

 

South Surrey house fire reportedly sends one to hospital

Blaze started Thursday afternoon

