South Surrey galvanizing plant air-quality hearing to continue in January 2020

Metro Vancouver, Ebco to address Environmental Appeal Board

Dates have been set for Environmental Appeal Board officials to hear from respondents to a complaint regarding emissions from the South Surrey Ebco galvanizing plant.

According to a schedule posted on Friday to the EAB website , Jan. 27-31 and Feb. 3-7, 2020 have been booked for the proceedings.

READ MORE: South Surrey galvanizing fumes halted

READ MORE: ‘This is our everything’: South Surrey farmer

READ MORE: Galvanizing-plant owner rejects criticisms over pollution

The hearing stems from concerns raised by area residents and community groups regarding an air-quality permit that was issued to Ebco Metal Finishing LP by Metro Vancouver for the discharge of contaminants including zinc, nickel and particulate matter from the 18699 25 Ave. plant, effective until Feb. 28, 2033.

Appellants made their case to a three-member EAB panel over 10 days in April, describing fears of long-term impacts of the emissions on everything from health, wildlife and future residents to crops and agro-tourism.

Ebco officials have maintained that residents need not be concerned about pollution associated with the plant’s operations.

The location of the hearing continuation is not yet listed on the EAB’s website. April’s proceedings were heard at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel in Surrey.

Previous story
Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021
Next story
Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Just Posted

South Surrey club cancels decades-old Father’s Day salmon-barbecue tradition

Semiahmoo Fish & Game Club mulling summer alternative: president

South Surrey galvanizing plant air-quality hearing to continue in January 2020

Metro Vancouver, Ebco to address Environmental Appeal Board

Despite having a broken leg, South Surrey eagle continues to care for young

Wildlife foundation will not catch injured bird

RBC Foundation donates $150k to support mental health in White Rock

Money to be allocated to Vine Youth Clinic

South Surrey students host bottle drive for Cancer Drivers Society

The students were able to raise $200 for the volunteer-based program

VIDEO: Fisheries and Oceans Minister talks single-use plastics ban

Canada could ban them by 2021

Pilot killed in New York City helicopter crash

The chopper crashed onto a Manhattan skyscraper rooftop

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Hudson’s Bay executive leads bid to take retailer private

Hudson’s Bay has struggled to adapt to a changing retail landscape

Record-breaking $65M Lotto Max prize up for grabs in Canada

It’s the biggest lottery jackpot ever available to be won in B.C.

Two people dead after Okanagan boating crash

RCMP confirmed two men have died in a boating collision on June 9

Too cute to be true: BBB warns of fraudulent beagle puppy ads online

Buyer asks people to pay with Google Play giftcards

Abbotsford Centre hosting Raptors game five viewing party

Potential NBA title winning game set to be broadcast in arena

Raptors remain all-business on eve of what could be historic victory

The Raptors can clinch the title with a victory over two-time defending champion Golden State

Most Read