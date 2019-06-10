South Surrey galvanizing plant air-quality hearing to continue in January 2020

Dates have been set for Environmental Appeal Board officials to hear from respondents to a complaint regarding emissions from the South Surrey Ebco galvanizing plant.

According to a schedule posted on Friday to the EAB website , Jan. 27-31 and Feb. 3-7, 2020 have been booked for the proceedings.

The hearing stems from concerns raised by area residents and community groups regarding an air-quality permit that was issued to Ebco Metal Finishing LP by Metro Vancouver for the discharge of contaminants including zinc, nickel and particulate matter from the 18699 25 Ave. plant, effective until Feb. 28, 2033.

Appellants made their case to a three-member EAB panel over 10 days in April, describing fears of long-term impacts of the emissions on everything from health, wildlife and future residents to crops and agro-tourism.

Ebco officials have maintained that residents need not be concerned about pollution associated with the plant’s operations.

The location of the hearing continuation is not yet listed on the EAB’s website. April’s proceedings were heard at the Sheraton Guildford Hotel in Surrey.