South Surrey fugitive arrested in California to appear in B.C. Supreme Court today

Brandon Teixeira is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with October 2017 killing

Brandon Nathan Teixeira, arrested last December in California in connection with a fatal 2017 shooting in South Surrey, is to appear in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster this afternoon (Dec. 10, 2020). (File photos)

The man charged in connection with a 2017 killing in South Surrey and arrested in California last December following an intensive manhunt is to appear in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster this afternoon (Dec. 10).

According to a court list distributed this morning, Teixeira is scheduled for a brief appearance at 2 p.m., in connection with charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The first-degree murder charge was announced in September 2018, in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in the 14300-block of Crescent Road.

The charge of attempted murder – as well as that of discharge a firearm with intent – meanwhile, relates to an offence on the same date, which U.S. court documents obtained in December state are related to the shooting of Khabra’s girlfriend.

Teixeira appeared in Surrey Provincial Court on Nov. 12, to “consult counsel” regarding proceedings associated with these charges, and is scheduled to return to the Surrey courthouse on Dec. 21 to fix a date for further steps.

Other court dates still ahead for Teixeira include bail proceedings on April 8, 2021, in connection with an aggravated assault charge in Surrey – which the U.S. court documents note occurred in June 2016 – and four outstanding breach-of-release charges.

Teixeira was extradited to Canada in late April, nearly five months after his arrest.

That Dec. 1, 2019 apprehension, at a home in Oroville, Calif. (about 100 kilometres north of Sacramento), was nothing short of dramatic, with U.S. officials describing violent efforts to elude capture, including the ramming of an armoured vehicle.

