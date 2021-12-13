South Surrey firearms seizure highlighted in CBSA’s ‘border incidents of 2021’

The discovery of firearms and ammunition in a Canada-bound vehicle last May at the Douglas border in South Surrey is among highlights that made the Canada Border Service Agency’s list of “operational and enforcement highlights” of 2021.

In a news release issued Monday morning (Dec. 13) regarding its Pacific Region – home to 43 land, air and marine ports – the agency said the interception was made May 20, after border officers “immediately” noticed signs of impairment in a northbound traveller.

“A search of their vehicle revealed three empty bottles of vodka and one partially consumed, as well as undeclared firearms, over-capacity magazines, a silencer and ammunition,” Monday’s release continues.

“All firearms and weapons were seized. After sobering up, the traveller paid a $4,600 fine and returned to the US.”

Another Pacific Highway District incident was also highlighted – the March 18 interception of 64 bricks of cocaine, found in the search of a tractor-trailer carrying personal care products.

READ MORE: $3.5 million worth of suspected cocaine bound for Canada seized in Pacific Highway District

A news release issued at that time did not say at which of the district’s five ports the seizure was made, “due to security reasons,” but the district includes the Boundary Bay, Douglas, Pacific Highway, Aldergrove and Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossings.

The bricks had a combined weight of 71.5 kilograms and an estimated value of $3.5 million.

Monday’s highlights cover the period from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021. The release notes that while traveller volumes continued to remain lower due to COVID-19, nearly 574,000 commercial trucks were processed in the Pacific Region during that time.

