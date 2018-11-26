South Surrey development raises flooding concerns

Wayne Lockhart has concerns that a proposed development could increase flooding in his neighbourhood. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A development proposal for a six-storey mixed-use building in South Surrey has some neighbouring residents concerned that the structure will cause excess flooding in the area.

Porte Communities is hosting a public information session tonight from 5-7 p.m. at Semiahmoo Library where it will provide details of the building, which is planned for a vacant lot located on the south western corner of 19 Avenue and 152 Street.

The lot, which is essentially a hole that’s approximately eight-feet-deep, currently serves as a water retention pond, area resident Wayne Lockhart told Peace Arch News Monday.

“It’s specifically there to get all the rain and water that doesn’t get a chance to sink into the ground. I’ve been here when it’s been flooded, totally, in February. The pond is totally full,” Lockhart said.

Lockhart has been living in the nearby Southmere Villa (1860 E Southmere Cres.), since the mid-90’s.

“There’s no place for the water to run off. The other buildings will end up getting flooding into their lot,” Lockhart said.

Porte Communities development planner Louis Kwan disagreed with claims that a structure on the property will cause excess flooding.

“We’ve had our geotechnical report done on it. Stability wise, it’s clear for what our intent is, which is a six-storey building with a few levels of underground parkade. Not only that, we’ve also consulted with our civil consultant who was the consultant for the adjacent building, which would have been the Mint (15168 19 Ave.),” Kwan told PAN Monday.

“We don’t anticipate any issues.”

Wayne’s wife Elizabeth Lockhart said the situation, particularly with respect to potential flooding, is all too familiar.

Elizabeth said a group of neighbours tried to prevent Porte from building the Mint because it was on the water retention pond.

“We knew it would continue to flood and somebody would get hurt by it,” Elizabeth said.

Porte finished construction of the Mint in 2009.

“However, the very first year that the Mint was built in front of us – that very first year – they got flooding in their basement,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth said the owners of the Mint went to their insurance company and “tried to bill us back” for the flooding.

“Fortunately, we had all of the information we accumulated while we were going through the process trying to stop the building. We let them know it was approved even though we said it was a water retention pond, we knew there would be flooding,” Elizabeth said.

“Then we never heard from them again.”

However, Kwan said he talked to staff members that were involved with the Mint project, and “they don’t have any recollection of any flooding when the Mint was complete.”

Kwan said the proposed project is Porte’s final piece to the neighbourhood. It’s to feature approximately 119 apartments and six or seven commercial spaces.

“The site originally allows for up to 20 storeys. What we’re purposing is six-storeys, more in line with the format that’s around there,” Kwan said.

Kwan said Porte has been consulting with the city for “quite a bit” on the project, and they hope to advance the proposal to first hearing early next year.