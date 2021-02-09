South Surrey COVID-19 test centre collects 10,000 tests

Centre averaging between 150 to 200 tests per day

A COVID-19 test collection centre opened at the South Surrey Park & Ride last December has conducted nearly 10,000 tests. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Since opening in December, the Fraser Health COVID-19 test collection centre, located at TransLink’s South Surrey Park and Ride, has collected approximately 10,000 tests for the coronavirus.

Fraser Health communications representative Nick Eagland told Peace Arch News via email Monday that between Dec. 8 – when the centre opened at 3800 King George Blvd. – and Jan. 31, 9,621 tests were collected.

While the site has the capacity to collect between 500 to 700 tests per day, if required, it has recently been collecting between 150 and 200 tests per day.

He added that the average number of daily visits to test collection centres in the Fraser Health region has decreased by about half since peaking at around 5,000 in mid-November.

The South Surrey collection centre has observed a decrease in visits similar to that of other sites in the Fraser Health region.

SEE ALSO: B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” Eagland wrote.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

“Drive-through sites are intended to be fast and convenient, offering the same level of care as walk-in sites while increasing capacity.”

The South Surrey testing facility is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can book online, but drop-ins are available.

B.C. saw 1,158 more COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend.



