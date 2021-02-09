A COVID-19 test collection centre opened at the South Surrey Park & Ride last December has conducted nearly 10,000 tests. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A COVID-19 test collection centre opened at the South Surrey Park & Ride last December has conducted nearly 10,000 tests. (Aaron Hinks photo)

South Surrey COVID-19 test centre collects 10,000 tests

Centre averaging between 150 to 200 tests per day

Since opening in December, the Fraser Health COVID-19 test collection centre, located at TransLink’s South Surrey Park and Ride, has collected approximately 10,000 tests for the coronavirus.

Fraser Health communications representative Nick Eagland told Peace Arch News via email Monday that between Dec. 8 – when the centre opened at 3800 King George Blvd. – and Jan. 31, 9,621 tests were collected.

While the site has the capacity to collect between 500 to 700 tests per day, if required, it has recently been collecting between 150 and 200 tests per day.

He added that the average number of daily visits to test collection centres in the Fraser Health region has decreased by about half since peaking at around 5,000 in mid-November.

The South Surrey collection centre has observed a decrease in visits similar to that of other sites in the Fraser Health region.

SEE ALSO: B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend

“It is critically important for people living in the Fraser Health region to use the COVID-19 assessment tool and get tested as soon as you have COVID-19-like symptoms, even mild ones,” Eagland wrote.

“Please don’t wait, and book or drop by one of our collection centres which are operated in partnership with local Divisions of Family Practice.

“Drive-through sites are intended to be fast and convenient, offering the same level of care as walk-in sites while increasing capacity.”

The South Surrey testing facility is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People can book online, but drop-ins are available.

B.C. saw 1,158 more COVID-19 cases recorded over the weekend.


aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau
Next story
Deadly White Rock Evergreen Baptist COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Just Posted

Frigid weather persists across the Fraser Valley after Arctic air moved in and caused a brief hailstorm captured Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Chilliwack Progress)
Arctic air will bring frigid temperatures to the Lower Mainland this week

Watch out for Wednesday night in some areas where wind chill values could approach minus 20

Surrey RCMP officers were on scene in a Clayton Heights residential neighbourhood Monday evening (Feb. 8, 2020) after responding to a call for a “male requiring medical attention.” (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)
Surrey RCMP close off residential neighbourhood for ‘male requiring medical attention’

Police say call came in at 6:15 p.m., officers still on scene three hours later

Promotional photo for the new Mandrake the Magician exhibit at the Museum of Surrey. The show runs until May 16. (Image via surrey.ca)
Mandrake the Magician revealed in new exhibition at the Museum of Surrey

Explore real-life magic with new Community Treasures exhibit

(Black Press file photo)
Surrey police bust illegal nightclub in Whalley again, dole out nearly $6,000 in fines

Police say people associated with club have been caught breaking COVID rules three times before

Bob Rolls, retired Vancouver Police Department deputy chief constable. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Police Board member resigns

Bob Rolls was on the governance and finance committee

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

Jon Lachlan Stewart and Marie Hélène Bélanger Dumas in “Macbeth Muet.” (submitted photo: Sophie Gagnon Bergeron)
Online in real-time, live theatre returns with Pi’s ‘Macbeth Muet’ and ‘Frequencies’

Provocateurs Presentation Series runs from Feb. 18-21, from stages in Montreal and Halifax

A snow plow fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine removes snow from the Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 between Creston and Salmo in the mid-1960s. (BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure photo)
Jet-powered snow plow once deployed on B.C. highways

Powerful truck was fitted with a Pratt and Whitney ST6A turbine turboprop engine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Missing Okanagan girl found safe by RCMP

12-year-old disappeared with 17-year-old male Feb. 8

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Some Canadians facing CERB clawbacks may not have to pay it back: Trudeau

Fed benefit applicants making under $75K taxable income get till April 2022 for payments

A new COVID-19 variant has been detected in Canada in an Ontario traveller who recently returned from Brazil. (Image courtesy of CDC)
As another COVID-19 variant is detected in Canada, B.C. confirms no cases of it

The P.1. coronavirus variant has been detected in a Toronto hospital patient, officials confirm

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require people entering by land border to provide negative COVID-19 test

Similar rules already in place for air travel

Computer memory cards are shown on display in a retail store in Cranberry Township, Pa., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Keith Srakocic
Federal Court orders B.C. prison to return PlayStation game card to inmate

Fischer is currently serving a life term for the 1999 murder of 16-year-old Darci Drefko of Merritt, B.C.

Most Read