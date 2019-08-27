Police say a ‘large domestic cat’ triggered a report of a possible cougar in South Surrey Monday evening. (peakpx.com photo)

South Surrey ‘cougar’ was large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

A report of a possible cougar sighting near Semiahmoo Trail Elementary brought police and conservation officers to the quiet South Surrey neighbourhood Monday evening. What they found, however, was something far less unique.

Const. Richard Wright confirmed police were contacted about “either a cougar or a large domestic cat” in the area of the 3040 145A St. school on Aug. 26.

The school is surrounded by nature on three sides, including an urban forest to the east.

An area resident emailed Peace Arch News early Tuesday to report that a cat “maybe 150lbs” had walked down the road in front of her neighbours on Monday.

Wright said an officer who patrolled the wooded area “located a large domestic cat that could be seen to be a cougar from a distance.”

“Conservation officers were engaged and agreed that the sighting was of the large domestic cat.”

Wright said police always take such reports seriously, “due to the potential threat to pets and small children.”

He emphasized that Monday’s ‘threat’ was deemed unfounded.

“It is our firm belief in this case that the animal observed was the large domestic cat.”

The weight description, Wright added, was “an exaggeration.”

Reports of dangerous wildlife in an urban area should be made to the B.C. government’s 24-hour Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) tipline, at 1-877-952-RAPP.

 

A report of a possible cougar near Semiahmoo Trail Elementary brought police and conservation officers to the area Monday evening. (GoogleMaps screenshot)

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits
B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

