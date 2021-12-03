South Surrey clothing store targeted by thieves

Vehicle used in break-in to Howard Clothing Co.

Officials with Howard Clothing Co. in South Surrey say culprits busted through the store’s front entrance early Friday (Dec. 3). (Howard Clothing Co./Instagram photos)

Shoppers with nefarious intent did significant damage to the entrance of a South Surrey business this week.

According to an Instagram post by officials with Howard Clothing Co., the 112-15850 26 Ave. store was broken into early Thursday morning (Dec. 2).

“Looks like a car backed into the shop ripping the doors and security gate clean off,” the post states. “A number of items were taken.”

READ MORE: Surrey violent crime down 10% in first half of 2021 compared to same period last year

Surrey RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha confirmed the incident occurred just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 2, when a vehicle was used to smash through the door.

Investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that could help police identify and locate those responsible is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

Meantime, the clothing store remains open for business, “and will continue to be open despite this setback.”

“We ask that you be patient with us while we get the door fixed!” the post states.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

BusinesscrimeSurrey