Peninsula United Church in South Surrey will host a daytime warming centre, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., through Jan. 3, 2022. (Google Streetview image)

Peninsula United Church in South Surrey will host a daytime warming centre, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., through Jan. 3, 2022. (Google Streetview image)

South Surrey church offers daytime warming centre till Jan. 3

Space at Peninsula United staffed by Engaged Communities Canada Society

A temporary daytime warming centre has been opened in South Surrey.

Through Jan. 3, the doors of Peninsula United Church (15639 24 Ave.) will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for those seeking shelter from the extreme cold that descended on the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley last weekend.

According to Kathy Booth – who is assisting with co-ordination of volunteers for the extreme-weather shelter operating at Mount Olive Lutheran Church – the temporary site was made possible thanks to staffing provided by the Engaged Communities Canada Society (ECC).

Peninsula United made the decision to provide the space after City of White Rock officials decided last week that the timeline was too tight for the city to establish a warming centre for the anticipated cold spell, Booth said.

READ MORE: White Rock will not provide warming centre, Surrey opens space at north end of city

Booth said ECC staff, using a van provided by UNITI, will transport guests from the Mount Olive shelter (2350 148 St.) to Peninsula United at 7 a.m., and return them to the extreme-weather shelter at 10 p.m., until the evening of Jan. 3.

“ECC responded very quickly to the request over Christmas and had staff and food ready Dec. 27th,” Booth told Peace Arch News by email.

“This is truly a caring community where so many volunteers and organizations come together to help those in need both at Mt. Olive this year and at Peninsula United.”

For more information, call 778-223-6987 or email info@eccsociety.org


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

HomelessSevere weather

Previous story
YEAR IN REVIEW: Five Surrey stories with ‘legs’ in 2021
Next story
Car ends up in tree after sliding on icy road in White Rock: witnesses

Just Posted

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

Peninsula United Church in South Surrey will host a daytime warming centre, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., through Jan. 3, 2022. (Google Streetview image)
South Surrey church offers daytime warming centre till Jan. 3

A vehicle ended up in a tree on Archibald Road in White Rock. (Mahsa Soraya contributed photo)
Car ends up in tree after sliding on icy road in White Rock: witnesses

Keep the RCMP in Surrey campaign founder Ivan Scott (left) speaks to Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum in South Surrey Saturday, Sept. 4 after McCallum claimed one of Scott’s supporters ran over his foot with their car. (@captainramona Twitter photo)
YEAR IN REVIEW: Five Surrey stories with ‘legs’ in 2021