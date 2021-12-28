South Surrey church offers daytime warming centre till Jan. 3

Peninsula United Church in South Surrey will host a daytime warming centre, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., through Jan. 3, 2022. (Google Streetview image)

A temporary daytime warming centre has been opened in South Surrey.

Through Jan. 3, the doors of Peninsula United Church (15639 24 Ave.) will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for those seeking shelter from the extreme cold that descended on the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley last weekend.

According to Kathy Booth – who is assisting with co-ordination of volunteers for the extreme-weather shelter operating at Mount Olive Lutheran Church – the temporary site was made possible thanks to staffing provided by the Engaged Communities Canada Society (ECC).

Peninsula United made the decision to provide the space after City of White Rock officials decided last week that the timeline was too tight for the city to establish a warming centre for the anticipated cold spell, Booth said.

Booth said ECC staff, using a van provided by UNITI, will transport guests from the Mount Olive shelter (2350 148 St.) to Peninsula United at 7 a.m., and return them to the extreme-weather shelter at 10 p.m., until the evening of Jan. 3.

“ECC responded very quickly to the request over Christmas and had staff and food ready Dec. 27th,” Booth told Peace Arch News by email.

“This is truly a caring community where so many volunteers and organizations come together to help those in need both at Mt. Olive this year and at Peninsula United.”

For more information, call 778-223-6987 or email info@eccsociety.org

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

